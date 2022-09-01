ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's last nuke plant to seek US OK for extended run

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ipd7x_0hdjyhHf00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature on Wednesday approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blueprint to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by up to five years, after he warned the state could face rolling blackouts if its twin reactors were retired too soon.

The Democratic governor has no direct authority over the operating license for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which sits on a bluff above the Pacific midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The vote opens the way for operator Pacific Gas & Electric to begin a two-pronged effort to seek a longer run for the plant beyond a scheduled closing by 2025, but uncertainties remain and it does not guarantee that will happen.

“I’m not a proponent of the Diablo Canyon power plant. But I am a proponent of keeping the lights on,” said Democratic Assemblymember Chris Holden in arguing for a bill in the midst of a triple-digit heat wave that was stressing the state’s power grid.

Without the plant, nine million Californians are at risk of having their power grid fail, warned Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson in rare agreement with Newsom.

“If we don’t do this, we’re going to have to explain to our constituents why our foolish decisions have created circumstances in which they are compelled to live in a state in which they can’t use their air conditioner,” he said.

The utility needs to obtain permission from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to continue making electricity beyond 2025, when its license expires, and PG&E also will seek a share of $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing.

If that federal money doesn’t come through — and some critics believe the plant will not qualify — the state could back out of the deal.

The outcome carried symbolic weight in the birthplace of the modern environmental movement. At issue was whether nuclear power would be embraced as part of a strategy to keep the lights on and rising temperatures in check, despite the highly radioactive waste it leaves behind with no permanent repository to store it. The debate also revived long-running questions about earthquake safety at the site.

The proposal easily passed the state Legislature, with more than two-thirds of the state Assembly and Senate voting just after midnight to send the bill to Newsom. Republican Sen. Brian Dahle, who is Newsom’s opponent in the November election, said he did not vote for the bill because it would raise rates for electricity customers.

“I’m not going to raise the rates on Californians across the board,” Dahle said. “I’m not going to bail the governor out.”

The vote was preceded by days of intense lobbying from environmentalists who wanted the plant closed on schedule, and industry-linked groups that supported Newsom’s recommendation for an extended lifespan.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office was calling wavering legislators, and union members who backed a longer run were reaching out to Senate and Assembly members at the Capitol.

Newsom first floated the idea of a longer lifespan for the reactors in April. His administration argued that Diablo Canyon’s power is essential to avoid shortages at a time when a warming climate is boosting power demand, wildfires sometimes incinerate power lines and a long-running drought has reduced hydropower. An emerging tariff dispute delayed solar and storage projects, administration officials said.

The plan included a $1.4 billion forgivable loan for PG&E.

Newsom has gained national attention for his push to expand clean energy, as the state aims to cut emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. California installed more clean energy capacity in 2021 than in any other year in state history, but administration officials say reliability remains in question as temperatures rise amid climate change.

But environmentalists said that a nuclear plant — generating large amounts of power continuously — is not a solution to fill occasional gaps in supplies, such as when solar power dips after the sun sets.

There was also concern about the aging plant’s safety.

Construction at Diablo Canyon began in the 1960s and critics say potential shaking from nearby earthquake faults not recognized when the design was first approved — one nearby fault was not discovered until 2008 — could damage equipment and release radiation.

Other issues ranged from how ratepayers across the state might be impacted, the risks that came with sidestepping environmental rules and the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel on the site.

A group of Democratic legislators had proposed a rival plan that would speed up development of renewable power and transmission lines, while leaving intact plans to shutter the plant by 2025.

The governor’s late-hour proposal represented an attempt to unspool a complex 2016 agreement among PG&E, environmentalists and plant worker unions to close the reactors by 2025, which Newsom supported at the time as lieutenant governor. The joint decision also was endorsed by California utility regulators, the Legislature and then-Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

Lawmakers have questioned why Newsom dropped the text of his legislation just days before the end of the Legislature’s two-year session, saying it provided virtually no time to carefully review it.

___

Blood reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Don Thompson contributed from Sacramento, Calif.

Comments / 6

Related
The Associated Press

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could exceed supply Monday evening, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state’s electrical grid. The state could fall 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts of electricity short of its power supply, which represents as much as 10% of normal demand, he said. State energy officials said the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could hit 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand ever seen in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS San Francisco

California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat

SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice. Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are vying for the chance to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who’s opted not to seek a third term. Democrats have a simpler decision. Attorney General Maura Healey — she would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor if she wins — is facing no challengers after the only other Democrat on the ballot dropped out of the running. Republican voters in the state will become just the latest to decide whether the party will further embrace Trumpism or is ready to move back toward the center. In recent primaries in other blue states like Maryland and Connecticut, GOP voters have nominated Trump loyalists, hurting the party’s chances of winning against a Democrat in the November general election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactors#Energy Resources#Democratic#Pacific Gas Electric#Californians#Republican
WSB Radio

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the...
WEED, CA
The Associated Press

West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. The idea is to encourage public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. West Virginians have cleaned up almost 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events since the program began in 1988.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS LA

Triple-digit heat causing concerns for state's power grid, leading to 5th day of Flex Alert

The triple-digit temperatures are creating concerns for the state's power supply. To that end, for the fifth straight day, a Flex Alert will be in effect Sunday, which seeks voluntary power conservation by residents to reduce the strain on the electrical grid.The first Flex Alert was issued Wednesday urging residents to reduce their electricity use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional alerts have been issued for the same hours each day since. The alerts have worked thus far, with the state avoiding involuntary power cutoffs. According to the California Independent System Operator -- which manages the state's power grid -- electrical demand on Thursday topped out at 47,357 megawatts, the highest figure since September 2017. The agency projected that demand could exceed that number on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday's forecast at 49,000 megawatts, according to City News Service.During the alerts, residents are urged to take power-saving steps, which include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher; avoiding use of major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; and avoid charging electric vehicles. Meanwhile, in the city of Glendale, rolling blackouts for one hour at a time could be implemented to reduce the strain on the grid. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy