DECATUR, Ga. — The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in 2022 thanks to its 5-0 shutout Saturday at Agnes Scott College. In their two contests this season, the Owls have outscored their opponents, 9-1. “It was another great road win with us playing fantastic soccer,” The W head coach Catie Lyles said. “Every player saw action in today’s game. I am so proud of every person on our roster for stepping up and playing our style of soccer. We just have to keep going up from here.”

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO