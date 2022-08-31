ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Ralph Braswell

STARKVILLE — Ralph Newell Baswell, 91, died Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William Buckley

STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charles Davidson Jr.

STARKVILLE — Charles H. “Chuck” Davidson Jr., 82, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Davidson was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jason Carter

COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carter was born Sept. 30, 1981, to Steven Carter and the late Mercy Pesantes Carter. He was formerly employed at Burford Electric and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Christopher Jones

Christopher Lee Jones, 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born on July 27, 1973, in Charleston, WV, to Irlanda Estes Jones and the late Robert Jones. He...
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Frankie Ray

COLUMBUS — Frankie Lynn Ray, 51, died Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ray was born May 24, 1971, in Columbus, to Peggy Swedenburg Simmons and the late James Roland Ray.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Debbie Stevenson

COLUMBUS — Debbie Stevenson, 68, died Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Don Bowman

SULLIGENT — Don G. Bowman, 68, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at Sulligent Church of God with Daniel Phillips and Scott Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
#Starkville High School#The Extension Service#Starkville Humane Society
Commercial Dispatch

MUW roundup: Owls women's soccer shuts out Agnes Scott

DECATUR, Ga. — The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in 2022 thanks to its 5-0 shutout Saturday at Agnes Scott College. In their two contests this season, the Owls have outscored their opponents, 9-1. “It was another great road win with us playing fantastic soccer,” The W head coach Catie Lyles said. “Every player saw action in today’s game. I am so proud of every person on our roster for stepping up and playing our style of soccer. We just have to keep going up from here.”
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Columbus to host MDE regional literacy meeting

Later this month, Columbus will host a regional meeting put on by the Mississippi Department of Education. According to Columbus Municipal School District Public Information Officer Mary Pollitz, the district hosted a meeting like this last year. This year’s meeting will be 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Brandon Central Services on McArthur Drive.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State leans on run game in opening win over Memphis

STARKVILLE — Asked if he could remember a game in which Mississippi State ran the football more than Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers admitted he couldn’t. “That might be a record,” Rogers said. “I’m going to write it down.”. MSU’s 34 rushing attempts were its...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer scores twice late in comeback win over Louisiana Tech

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State had just been awarded a penalty after a handball called inside the 18-yard box in the 75th minute of Sunday’s match against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs, who had trailed 1-0, despite dominating possession, shots and scoring chances, had just tied it up on Hannah Johnson’s first collegiate goal in the 62nd minute.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city

For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CRA expects to court Burns Bottom developers by summer

Columbus Redevelopment Authority leaders say they will be ready to request proposals from developers for their Burns Bottom project by summer 2023. By that time, it will have been seven years since the CRA began acquiring property and six years since it began receiving city tax money to help fund the redevelopment initiative. That timeline starkly contrasts other area developments, including the West Jackson Street Project of Tupelo, which saw development begin within two years.
COLUMBUS, MS

