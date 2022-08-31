ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steens, MS

Christopher Jones

Christopher Lee Jones, 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born on July 27, 1973, in Charleston, WV, to Irlanda Estes Jones and the late Robert Jones. He...
CALEDONIA, MS
Frankie Ray

COLUMBUS — Frankie Lynn Ray, 51, died Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ray was born May 24, 1971, in Columbus, to Peggy Swedenburg Simmons and the late James Roland Ray.
COLUMBUS, MS
Jason Carter

COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carter was born Sept. 30, 1981, to Steven Carter and the late Mercy Pesantes Carter. He was formerly employed at Burford Electric and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
COLUMBUS, MS
Sarah Taylor

WINFIELD — Sarah Joyce Taylor, 69, died Sept. 1, 2022, at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. today at Otts Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
WINFIELD, AL
William Buckley

STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
STARKVILLE, MS
Don Bowman

SULLIGENT — Don G. Bowman, 68, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at Sulligent Church of God with Daniel Phillips and Scott Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
MUW roundup: Owls women’s soccer shuts out Agnes Scott

DECATUR, Ga. — The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in 2022 thanks to its 5-0 shutout Saturday at Agnes Scott College. In their two contests this season, the Owls have outscored their opponents, 9-1. “It was another great road win with us playing fantastic soccer,” The W head coach Catie Lyles said. “Every player saw action in today’s game. I am so proud of every person on our roster for stepping up and playing our style of soccer. We just have to keep going up from here.”
COLUMBUS, MS
Education: Columbus to host MDE regional literacy meeting

Later this month, Columbus will host a regional meeting put on by the Mississippi Department of Education. According to Columbus Municipal School District Public Information Officer Mary Pollitz, the district hosted a meeting like this last year. This year’s meeting will be 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Brandon Central Services on McArthur Drive.
COLUMBUS, MS
Roses and thorns: 9-4-22

A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.
STARKVILLE, MS
Health Brief: Family Clinic of Starkville joins North Mississippi Health Services

The Family Clinic of Starkville is joining North Mississippi Health Services. Doctors Steven Brandon and Emily Brandon Landrum and the clinic team will officially become part of North Mississippi Medical Clinics on Oct. 3, 2022. The clinic will stay in its current location at 501 Hospital Road. Brandon and Landrum...
Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city

For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi State leans on run game in opening win over Memphis

STARKVILLE — Asked if he could remember a game in which Mississippi State ran the football more than Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers admitted he couldn’t. “That might be a record,” Rogers said. “I’m going to write it down.”. MSU’s 34 rushing attempts were its...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges

TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
TUPELO, MS
Mississippi State soccer scores twice late in comeback win over Louisiana Tech

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State had just been awarded a penalty after a handball called inside the 18-yard box in the 75th minute of Sunday’s match against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs, who had trailed 1-0, despite dominating possession, shots and scoring chances, had just tied it up on Hannah Johnson’s first collegiate goal in the 62nd minute.
STARKVILLE, MS

