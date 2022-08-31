Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Jones
Christopher Lee Jones, 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born on July 27, 1973, in Charleston, WV, to Irlanda Estes Jones and the late Robert Jones. He...
Commercial Dispatch
Frankie Ray
COLUMBUS — Frankie Lynn Ray, 51, died Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ray was born May 24, 1971, in Columbus, to Peggy Swedenburg Simmons and the late James Roland Ray.
Commercial Dispatch
Jason Carter
COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carter was born Sept. 30, 1981, to Steven Carter and the late Mercy Pesantes Carter. He was formerly employed at Burford Electric and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Commercial Dispatch
Sarah Taylor
WINFIELD — Sarah Joyce Taylor, 69, died Sept. 1, 2022, at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. today at Otts Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
William Buckley
STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
Commercial Dispatch
Don Bowman
SULLIGENT — Don G. Bowman, 68, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at Sulligent Church of God with Daniel Phillips and Scott Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Owls women’s soccer shuts out Agnes Scott
DECATUR, Ga. — The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team improved to 2-0 in 2022 thanks to its 5-0 shutout Saturday at Agnes Scott College. In their two contests this season, the Owls have outscored their opponents, 9-1. “It was another great road win with us playing fantastic soccer,” The W head coach Catie Lyles said. “Every player saw action in today’s game. I am so proud of every person on our roster for stepping up and playing our style of soccer. We just have to keep going up from here.”
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Columbus to host MDE regional literacy meeting
Later this month, Columbus will host a regional meeting put on by the Mississippi Department of Education. According to Columbus Municipal School District Public Information Officer Mary Pollitz, the district hosted a meeting like this last year. This year’s meeting will be 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Brandon Central Services on McArthur Drive.
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: How Mississippi State put together a perfect opening drive against Memphis
Mississippi State couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 2022 season. The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff Saturday against Memphis and immediately got to work. MSU put together a 10-play, 75-yard first drive to set the tone against the Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs went...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-4-22
A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.
Commercial Dispatch
Health Brief: Family Clinic of Starkville joins North Mississippi Health Services
The Family Clinic of Starkville is joining North Mississippi Health Services. Doctors Steven Brandon and Emily Brandon Landrum and the clinic team will officially become part of North Mississippi Medical Clinics on Oct. 3, 2022. The clinic will stay in its current location at 501 Hospital Road. Brandon and Landrum...
Commercial Dispatch
Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city
For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
Commercial Dispatch
Despite delay, Dawgs dominate: Mississippi State football takes care of Memphis in season opener
STARKVILLE — On the final play before inclement weather forced Mississippi State off the field Saturday night, Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin slid across the middle of the gridiron for a clutch catch on third down, setting up his team in plus territory. And even after a lengthy delay,...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Columbus man embraced ‘nerd culture’ in military service
Daniel Criddle entered into the armed forces more than 20 years ago. His time in the service, while carrying him around the world, built on his love of “nerd culture” and even introduced him to new aspects of it. Criddle has been collecting since his early childhood. “I’ve...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State leans on run game in opening win over Memphis
STARKVILLE — Asked if he could remember a game in which Mississippi State ran the football more than Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers admitted he couldn’t. “That might be a record,” Rogers said. “I’m going to write it down.”. MSU’s 34 rushing attempts were its...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Mississippi State football shows experience in dominant win over Memphis
STARKVILLE — One way to guard against questionable officiating is to take the game out of the officials’ hands. That’s what experienced teams do. There was no pesky punt return to get in Mississippi State’s way Saturday night. The Bulldogs played with confidence and efficiency in...
Commercial Dispatch
Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges
TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football has a lot to clean up before Arizona game
STARKVILLE — Asked where the Mississippi State football team could improve by Saturday’s game at Arizona, Bulldogs coach Mike Leach spent more than a minute going through practically every position on the roster. He wanted more speed and better routes at wide receiver. Better blocking at the second...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer scores twice late in comeback win over Louisiana Tech
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State had just been awarded a penalty after a handball called inside the 18-yard box in the 75th minute of Sunday’s match against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs, who had trailed 1-0, despite dominating possession, shots and scoring chances, had just tied it up on Hannah Johnson’s first collegiate goal in the 62nd minute.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Starkville High QB Luke Altmyer to get first crack at Central Arkansas, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reiterates
OXFORD — Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his chance to make the first impression in Ole Miss’ 2022 quarterback derby. This weekend, it will be Starkville High School product Luke Altmyer’s turn. Dart, the highly touted transfer from USC, was solid in his first start for the No....
