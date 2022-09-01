Read full article on original website
Related
SU Football falls at West Virginia State, 29-6
The Shippensburg University football team was unable to overcome four turnovers in its 2022 season opener Saturday, dropping a 29-6 decision at West Virginia State in non-conference action at Dickerson Stadium. How it happened. Shippensburg (0-1) took a 6-3 lead in the first quarter when, following a West Virginia State...
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils edge Chambersburg to win Trojan Cup, 1-0
CHAMBERSBURG — A penalty kick by Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson with about 10 minutes left proved to be the difference in the championship game of the Trojan Cup girls soccer tournament at Trojan Stadium on Saturday evening. That goal held up and the Blue Devils kept the shutout for...
Metro News
Bagent tosses 5 TDs as Martinsburg pulls away from Musselman, 62-20
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Martinsburg outscored Musselman 36-0 in the second half to break open a competitive contest at Cobourn Field/David M. Walker Stadium. The Bulldogs defeated their county rivals 62-20 after leading by just 6 points at halftime. “I felt like we got a little too emotional in that...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ defense preserves win over Northern
DILLSBURG — Here’s a simple, but true statement: The defense won the game for Chambersburg. The Trojans held Northern York three times on fourth down — twice in the final 5 minutes of the game — limited the Polar Bears to 170 yards of total offense and dictated play enough to enable Chambersburg to hold on for a 23-16 non-league victory Friday night at Robert Bostic Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesportspage.blog
Greencastle-Antrim rolls over Berkeley Springs, 53-7
GREENCASTLE — A totally dominant first half allowed Greencastle-Antrim to cruise to a non-league victory over Berkeley Springs, W.Va. on Friday night at Kaley Field. The Blue Devils (2-0) put three scores up in the first quarter and four more in the second to bring on a 46-0 halftime spread and had the mercy rule in effect before the break.
thesportspage.blog
Shippensburg wins Little Brown Jug again with 35-21 win over Bulldogs
Week two of the High School football season and the Shippensburg Greyhounds took down their arch rival Big Spring Bulldogs 35-21. Shippensburg jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the teams matched score from score the rest of the way. For the second week in a row the Hounds took...
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer downs Chambersburg, Spring Grove to win opening tourney
Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Chambersburg, 1-0, Saturday to win its home tournament. The game-winner came off a Rylee Henson penalty kick after Haley Noblit was fouled in the box.
thesportspage.blog
Enos Yeager race yields fine girls effort
The Enos Yeager Invitational cross country meet was held Friday afternoon at Chambersburg’s Tim Cook Memorial Course and the girls race came down to two outstanding local runners. At a scrimmage last week, Claire Paci of Greencastle-Antrim edged Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg by just 4 seconds. On Friday, Paci...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot makes her college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Jillian Jekot is headed to the ACC. The Eagles junior standout announced on Twitter Friday that she has committed to play for the Pitt Panthers. The guard helped Cumberland Valley post a 21-6 record a season ago, and was a first-team PennLive Big 15 All-Star pick. She averaged 17.3 points and six rebounds per game. She also had 52 assists and 41 steals.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins big; field hockey goes 1-1
Chambersburg reaches final: The Trojans advanced to the final of the Big Spring Tournament on Saturday, but fell to Mechanicsburg in the championship game, 6-0. In the first game of the day, Chambersburg shut out Big Spring, 2-0. Ella Fatyol had a hand in both Chambersburg, assisting on scoring shots...
Accident, September 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Accident. The North Hagerstown High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Garrett High School on September 03, 2022, 06:00:00. North Hagerstown High SchoolNorthern Garrett High School.
adventuremomblog.com
Hidden Gems and Unique Things to Do in Shepherdstown, WV
If you’re in town to visit Harpers Ferry National Historic Park, you’ll definitely want to allow additional time to spend in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. You’ll find a charming historic downtown with incredible food and plenty of outdoor adventure nearby. Shepherdstown is West Virginia’s oldest town with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day for potential flooding
Expect some showers to develop through the day with a steadier rain developing this afternoon and this evening. A flood watch is in effect for Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties from 4 PM today until Noon tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be a beneficial rain for most but local conditions will have to be monitored for any potential flooding issues. The rain will taper off to just some scattered showers by tomorrow, alleviating much of the flash flood risk.
Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine
We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
wfmd.com
TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year
That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
abc27.com
A Rainy Labor Day Expected
Heavier pockets of rain possible Monday & Tuesday... TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Late. Lo 68. Winds: Light. LABOR DAY: Periods of Rain, Few Embedded Storms. High 80. Winds SE 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: AM Rain, Leftover Showers. High 77. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Sunday remained mainly dry for most of us,...
Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg
Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
abc27.com
Franklin Co. announces additional mosquito spraying
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional Franklin County communities are being scheduled for mosquito spraying around sunset on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The following areas in Antrim Township will be...
Comments / 0