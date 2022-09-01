Expect some showers to develop through the day with a steadier rain developing this afternoon and this evening. A flood watch is in effect for Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties from 4 PM today until Noon tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be a beneficial rain for most but local conditions will have to be monitored for any potential flooding issues. The rain will taper off to just some scattered showers by tomorrow, alleviating much of the flash flood risk.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO