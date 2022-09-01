GREENCASTLE — A totally dominant first half allowed Greencastle-Antrim to cruise to a non-league victory over Berkeley Springs, W.Va. on Friday night at Kaley Field. The Blue Devils (2-0) put three scores up in the first quarter and four more in the second to bring on a 46-0 halftime spread and had the mercy rule in effect before the break.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO