Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer wins big; field hockey goes 1-1
Chambersburg reaches final: The Trojans advanced to the final of the Big Spring Tournament on Saturday, but fell to Mechanicsburg in the championship game, 6-0. In the first game of the day, Chambersburg shut out Big Spring, 2-0. Ella Fatyol had a hand in both Chambersburg, assisting on scoring shots...
Blue Devils edge Chambersburg to win Trojan Cup, 1-0
CHAMBERSBURG — A penalty kick by Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson with about 10 minutes left proved to be the difference in the championship game of the Trojan Cup girls soccer tournament at Trojan Stadium on Saturday evening. That goal held up and the Blue Devils kept the shutout for...
Enos Yeager race yields fine girls effort
The Enos Yeager Invitational cross country meet was held Friday afternoon at Chambersburg’s Tim Cook Memorial Course and the girls race came down to two outstanding local runners. At a scrimmage last week, Claire Paci of Greencastle-Antrim edged Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg by just 4 seconds. On Friday, Paci...
Trojans’ defense preserves win over Northern
DILLSBURG — Here’s a simple, but true statement: The defense won the game for Chambersburg. The Trojans held Northern York three times on fourth down — twice in the final 5 minutes of the game — limited the Polar Bears to 170 yards of total offense and dictated play enough to enable Chambersburg to hold on for a 23-16 non-league victory Friday night at Robert Bostic Field.
Greencastle-Antrim rolls over Berkeley Springs, 53-7
GREENCASTLE — A totally dominant first half allowed Greencastle-Antrim to cruise to a non-league victory over Berkeley Springs, W.Va. on Friday night at Kaley Field. The Blue Devils (2-0) put three scores up in the first quarter and four more in the second to bring on a 46-0 halftime spread and had the mercy rule in effect before the break.
