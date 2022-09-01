ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baggage handler dies when hair gets stuck in belt loader

By Sam Sweeney
ABC News
 4 days ago

A contract baggage handler unloading a Frontier flight has died after her hair became stuck in the belt loader.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans when the unnamed woman who was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support, which contracts with Frontier, was working to offload an inbound aircraft after it landed when her hair somehow managed to get stuck in the belt loader.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear but GAT CEO Mike Hough confirmed to ABC News in a statement that the female victim was severely injured and subsequently died as a result of the incident.

“What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader,” said Hough. “We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able.”

ABC News’ New Orleans affiliate WGNO obtained a statement from Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, regarding the incident.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member,” Dolloile said. “The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Fontier Airlines. [The victim] was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”

Hough asked people to send well wishes to the victim’s family as well as to everyone at their New Orleans station in the aftermath of the accident.

Comments / 115

Kais
3d ago

sorry it happened. but when your working around any type of machinery, it should be a given that those with long hair have it up in a pony tail at shoulder length or shorter. this was an accident that could have been avoided.

Reply(4)
57
tami weber
3d ago

They should have a protocol for hair to be pulled back in a net for safety. Heartbroken for this freak accident that caused her death 💔 😢 Prayers to her family, friends 🙏 Prayers to her coworkers that witnessed this horrific accident 😢

Reply(4)
35
Venusbird
3d ago

Traumatic way to die! I'm sure they'll now make it mandatory to wear your hair pulled back! All of the airports will probably spend billions to make them safe proof too... the overly knee-jerk society we live in these days. Bear with me, about to go down an off path here....We'll make policies without thinking them through... kind of like Newsom with all electric cars by 2035! No biggie, the energy department in CA just told everyone to keep their thermostats at 78, and to not charge their 1.3 million cars. Huh, I wonder how that will work when you tell 30 million! But let's use the clean hydro energy... oh wait!! We're in a drought so we don't have enough water to use those! But Nuclear energy was BAD, BAD to use!

Reply(6)
47
 

Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
