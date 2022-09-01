ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Boy, 17, charged with armed carjacking 40-year-old man in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday. He was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Ave. The teen was arrested Friday in Greater Grand...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking

STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
SOCCER
CBS News

2 New York teenagers in pickup crash die after contacting live wires; 2 boys survive

Two teenagers who got out of a pickup truck that crashed into a downed tree in upstate New York died after coming in contact with live wires, police said. The two 17-year-olds were among four teenagers in a truck Wednesday night that hit a tree knocked down by a storm in the town of Redfield, about 40 miles northeast of Syracuse, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
CBS News

Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the incident. The victim has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man dies after being found shot in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after he was shot in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Saturday just after midnight. Police said around 12:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, and discovered the 31-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man stabbed to death during fight in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight in South Shore Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of East 69th Street around 7:20 a.m. Police said the victim, 38, was fighting with a known female who stabbed him multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS News

Philadelphia Police: Man shot in upper body, killed in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Cayuga Street around 6:30 a.m. Police say he suffered gunshot wounds throughout his upper body. He was transported to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot twice, killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Kensington on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 4 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Police: Man shot in Upper Dublin home, wife in custody

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot in his home in Montgomery County Sunday morning, Upper Dublin police say. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher section of Upper Dublin Township at around 12:30 a.m. The man was rushed to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy