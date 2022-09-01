Read full article on original website
Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer
A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December. Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the...
8-year-old son calls police after father shoots mother in Tacony, DA's office says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who allegedly shot the mother of his three children Saturday morning has been arrested and charged, the office of District Attorney Larry Krasner says. Karell Young is accused of shooting the 29-year-old woman on the 6700 block of Jackson Street around 4 a.m. Saturday. The...
Boy, 17, charged with armed carjacking 40-year-old man in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after carjacking a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday. He was identified as the suspect who forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Ave. The teen was arrested Friday in Greater Grand...
A Tennessee teacher and granddaughter of a billionaire was snatched while on an early morning jog. Police say a suspect has been charged but Eliza Fletcher remains missing.
While Eliza Fletcher remains missing, Memphis Police said a suspect was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to the abduction.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Boy, 17, dies and another fighting for life after street fight involving ‘mob of men with machetes’ as cops hunt killer
A TEENAGER was stabbed to death and another is fighting for life after a huge street fight in east London. A mob of men armed with machetes were reportedly involved in the mass brawl shortly after midnight last night. Police were called to Lichfield Road in Bow where officers found...
Murder victim's mother, a former police detective, reacts to fugitive Marine's arrest after working 6 years to find him: "I got him!"
A tip along with the perseverance of the mother of a woman killed in San Diego in 2016 led to the arrest of her boyfriend, a U.S. Marine veteran who fled to El Salvador and was teaching English there, prosecutors said Friday at the arraignment of Raymond McLeod. McLeod, 37,...
72-year-old man shot in attempted carjacking
STOCKTON -- A 72-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking in Stockton overnight. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Hunter Street and Hazelton Avenue, where they say the man told them a man was trying to take his victim when he was shot.
Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico
Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
2 New York teenagers in pickup crash die after contacting live wires; 2 boys survive
Two teenagers who got out of a pickup truck that crashed into a downed tree in upstate New York died after coming in contact with live wires, police said. The two 17-year-olds were among four teenagers in a truck Wednesday night that hit a tree knocked down by a storm in the town of Redfield, about 40 miles northeast of Syracuse, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.
Badly decomposed, possibly burned body found in Cobbs Creek, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a badly decomposed body, which appears to have been burned. The body was found under a bridge in Cobbs Creek near Cobbs Creek Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the incident. The victim has...
Philadelphia police arrest 5 juvenile males following shooting incident in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they arrested five juvenile males after a shooting incident in Center City on Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 9th and Market Streets around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that...
Man dies after being found shot in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after he was shot in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Saturday just after midnight. Police said around 12:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, and discovered the 31-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man charged in connection to Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher's disappearance
Memphis, Tennessee — Police in Tennessee said Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger from Memphis who went missing last week. The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with...
Man stabbed to death during fight in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight in South Shore Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of East 69th Street around 7:20 a.m. Police said the victim, 38, was fighting with a known female who stabbed him multiple...
26-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was hit and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident. The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at...
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
Philadelphia Police: Man shot in upper body, killed in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Cayuga Street around 6:30 a.m. Police say he suffered gunshot wounds throughout his upper body. He was transported to...
Man shot twice, killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Kensington on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 4 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and...
Police: Man shot in Upper Dublin home, wife in custody
UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot in his home in Montgomery County Sunday morning, Upper Dublin police say. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher section of Upper Dublin Township at around 12:30 a.m. The man was rushed to...
