Memphis, TN

Morris: Church Health continues to reflect the good in Memphis

By G. Scott Morris
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Thirty-five years ago, on Sept. 1, 1987, Church Health opened for the first time and cared for 12 people. In the ensuing years, more than 80,000 different individuals have come through our doors seeking help. Some of them have been our patients for decades. Almost all of them have been working in low-wage jobs that don’t offer health insurance.

This is the niche Church Health seeks to fill – to provide quality, affordable health care for the people whose work often is what makes our lives comfortable. And we do so with the generous charitable giving of the community, not government funding. We’re in this together, as a community.

What quality of care would you want your own mother to receive?

This is what Church Health achieves with a staff of physicians, dentists, optometrists, counselors, health coaches, family medicine residents, hundreds of volunteer physicians, other health care professionals, and lay volunteers. Both the Baptist and Methodist hospital systems donate millions of dollars of services each year in ways for which they never get all the thanks they deserve.

The whole endeavor shows what is possible in God’s imagination.

Still, the question remains, why is the work of Church Health necessary in today’s America?

In 1987, there were 26 million uninsured Americans. Just recently, the government stated with pride that the current number of uninsured has decreased from a high of 46 million before the Affordable Care Act to 26 million, 8% of Americans. And no one’s count includes the undocumented, hardworking immigrants who don’t have insurance.

In Shelby County, there are approximately 125,000 people who are uninsured, plus our tens of thousands who are undocumented. Almost all of these people are working in jobs that don’t offer employer health insurance plans.

So why don’t these people just pay for health insurance?

Let’s do the math.

Nearly all of our patients at Church Health earn below $12 an hour from their jobs. The tax man comes even for them, so let’s say that after taxes people make about $18,720 per year, $1,440 per month or $360 per week.

In Shelby County, an average two-bedroom apartment costs $850 per month. Various utilities add up quickly – about $390 per mont and even a modest grocery bill will be $240. Those three categories alone total to $1,480. What about transportation? Clothing? The unexpected expenses that happen to all of us? There’s no money left for health care.

But isn’t the Affordable Care Act supposed to help these people?

You will have to stick with me here to follow this.

To start, Tennessee chose not to expand Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. This was the major component of the Affordable Care Act. The legislature refuses to accept billions of dollars in federal funding available to expand our state’s Medicaid program that could provide care for the 12.3% of Tennesseans who are uninsured.

What about “The Exchange”?

If you qualify for a policy on the Exchange on Healthcare.gov, you can purchase health insurance for as little as $446 per month for a policy with a $5,000 deductible. Now here’s where the logic starts bending your brain. If your income is below 138% of the federal poverty level – which is true for most people who earn $12 an hour or less – then you are not eligible for a subsidy to purchase insurance on the Exchange.

The people who earn the least have no subsidy for the high cost of insurance.

I know that sounds beyond common sense, but I am not making this up. The intent of the law was for expanded Medicaid, not the Exchanges, to cover people in the lowest income category. But some states, including ours, found a way not to do that. The bottom line is that for most low-wage, working, uninsured people in Tennessee, the impact of the Affordable Care Act has been nothing .

What I most hope you understand is that our patients impact our lives every day. They cut our grass, clean our homes, serve our restaurant meals, care for our children, and a thousand other thankless jobs. They are our neighbors. Yet when they get sick, they have very few options for health care they can afford.

The cost of drugs has skyrocketed. If you have diabetes, the average cost for a bottle of insulin is now $98, but it can be as much as $300. Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in America, primarily for those on the lower end of the economic ladder.

It was into this field of despair that Church Health stepped 35 years ago and in which we thrive today.

The need for the work of Church Health endures, and so does our commitment to meet the challenge.

There are so many heart wrenching stories I could tell, but I will leave it to my patient Paul to make my point.

At 50 years old, Paul came to me with pain in his right knee. He works laying concrete and he was struggling to do his job. He looks older than his age, with thick calluses on his hands, sun-weathered skin on his face, and a broad smile and a quick wit that makes him instantly likable.

The X-ray made clear he needed a knee replacement.

The power of Church Health’s volunteer network could make it happen. An orthopedic surgeon would donate his time, along with the radiologist and anesthesiologist. The hospital would not charge Paul, and Smith & Nephew would donate the prosthesis.

When I eagerly to told Paul that we could take away the pain, he looked at me, disturbed, and asked, “Will I have to miss work?”

I myself have two prosthetic knees. The pain from the physical therapy to recover was intense and took weeks. I had to tell him “Yes, you will have to miss work.”

“Well,” he said, matter-of-factly, “I will be okay. The duct tape works just fine.”

No one in America should have to use duct tape on his knee just to go to work.

I made a quick plan. One of our physical therapists got Paul through the rest of the concrete working season. Then we did the surgery during the winter when he could take time off work to recover without losing income. And again the physical therapist got him ready to do the heavy, backbreaking work of laying concrete.

When it was over, Paul told me. “I tried to thank everyone, but I lost track of who all was helping me. Can you thank them for me?”

The need for Church Health will continue for years to come. The work we do reflects all that is good in Memphis. Our volunteers, our donors, our dedicated staff and the tens of thousands of hardworking people we help care for are a picture of who we are in this city.

Our motivation to do this work comes from an intense belief that the God of us all – Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindi – expects us to care for the poor when they are sick. It is for this reason we are not a federally funded anything.

Instead, we look to each other to find the means to care for our neighbors. The work we do is a reflection of all that is good in Memphis. After 35 years, it has been quite a journey.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
