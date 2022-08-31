‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs

Read full article on original website
Live R.E.A.L. Foundation Hosts Benefit in Rockford With Sunset Strip
A local organization that strives to educate and inform our area about the dangers of drug usage and overdosing, called The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation is hosting a rockin' benefit concert!. Saturday September 24th at District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford, our friends in Sunset Strip will be rocking the...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Rockford BBB Warns Of Scammers Pretending To Be From ComEd
This scam seems to perform like clockwork. Whenever we get extremes in temperatures in either direction here in Northern Illinois and electricity use goes up, so do the attempts to trick people into paying something that they don't owe. Unfortunately, according to the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business...
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
WIFR
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
Huge Collection of Beanie Babies in Rockford Estate Sale Two Days Only
This soon-to-be-for-sale collection of Beanie Babies is the most extensive collection of anything this estate sale company has ever seen. I didn't think I would ever see something like this, but you never know what someone is collecting (or hoarding) inside their home. To some, this number of Beanie Babies owned by one person might seem way beyond typical fan numbers. This number seems like more than any store's entire inventory when these little bean-filled toys were the most popular thing on the planet.
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
WIFR
New food truck opens in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday. The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. The food truck is the first of its kind by taking...
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
Move Over Donuts, A New Chicken Restaurant Is Opening In Rockford Soon
The other day I was driving down East State Street and I noticed that the All Day Donut located across from Chuck E. Cheese had closed. When did that happen? In 2020 apparently, during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. (How did I miss that one?) Now that the building...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Man injured in Rockford shooting on Arthur Ave
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Police said the victim was walking with a group of people down the street when two suspects fired toward them. […]
House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
South Beloit Illinois Store Slings Savory Meat and Saucy One Liners
This place is a slice of beef above the rest with everything from New York Strips, Ribeye steaks and savory marquee sign messages. It's all tasteful and it's all good clean delicious fun...Yum indeed. Over the weekend the wife and I made a little trip to grab some grill goodies....
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner, Robert Waters, 59, and Michele Waters, 57, were killed when a house in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road exploded. Robert Waters […]
Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?
Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
