‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs

This soon-to-be-for-sale collection of Beanie Babies is the most extensive collection of anything this estate sale company has ever seen. I didn't think I would ever see something like this, but you never know what someone is collecting (or hoarding) inside their home. To some, this number of Beanie Babies owned by one person might seem way beyond typical fan numbers. This number seems like more than any store's entire inventory when these little bean-filled toys were the most popular thing on the planet.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO