ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs

By Michelle
Q985
Q985
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Candy Cloud Creates Fall Treats With Help From Edward’s Apple Orchard

Rockford's very own Candy Cloud drink shop announced they've partnered with Edward's Apple Orchard to create some delicious fall treats!. This is probably the best thing to happen all year. Who would've thought a local Rockford shop and Edward's Apple Orchard would come together and make the BIGGEST power move of the year?
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
ELGIN, IL
Q985

Rockford BBB Warns Of Scammers Pretending To Be From ComEd

This scam seems to perform like clockwork. Whenever we get extremes in temperatures in either direction here in Northern Illinois and electricity use goes up, so do the attempts to trick people into paying something that they don't owe. Unfortunately, according to the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Q985

Huge Collection of Beanie Babies in Rockford Estate Sale Two Days Only

This soon-to-be-for-sale collection of Beanie Babies is the most extensive collection of anything this estate sale company has ever seen. I didn't think I would ever see something like this, but you never know what someone is collecting (or hoarding) inside their home. To some, this number of Beanie Babies owned by one person might seem way beyond typical fan numbers. This number seems like more than any store's entire inventory when these little bean-filled toys were the most popular thing on the planet.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford

Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Common Sense#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Midwest Rustic
Q985

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?

Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q985

A Super Fun Bubble Festival Is Coming To Rockford This September

If you're a bubbly person, Rockford's Discovery Center has something in store for you! Next month, they're kicking off their annual Bubble Festival. Rockford always has cool events happening for kids of all ages. From interactive exhibits to educational programs, you'll find all sorts of fun activities at the Rockford Discovery Center!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Urban Farmgirl’s Popular Fall Market Is Coming Back This Month

Urban Farmgirl announced their Main Street Market is back for another year of your favorite vendors and so many artisans to visit at the Boone County Fairgrounds!. I love Urban Farmgirl for many reasons. One, being it's a woman-owned business and two, the warehouse on Madison Street is always being redecorated inside and I envy how beautiful it looks!
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Q985

5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World

Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy