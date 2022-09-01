Arsenal transfer news: Gunners miss out on Douglas Luiz on deadline day

Arsenal could be set for a busy transfer deadline day with Mikel Arteta’s side linked with further additions after a successful summer of business in the market.

Gabriel Jesus has begun life in London well, inspiring Arsenal to a fast start to the Premier League season, while Oleksandr Zinchencko also appears to have settled in quickly.

But injuries have offered a sharp reminder of the need for reinforcements. Both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have had fitness problems in recent days, leaving Arsenal light in central midfield.

Meanwhile the departure of Pepe has opened up space for a winger ahead of the final hours of the window and with a handful of major targets still linked with the club before the 11pm deadline.

Douglas Luiz

Negotiations between Arsenal and Aston Villa are continuing - but The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that Aston Villa have set an asking price of £40m for the Brazil international , double the bid made by Arsenal earlier on deadline day.

Villa rejected Arsenal’s initial offer and are holding firm, even though the 24-year-old is out of contract next year.

Danilo

Injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have seen Arsenal suddenly linked with a number of targets in central midfield, particularly the 21-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

Arsenal have long-standing interest in the £18m rated Brazilian and, according to the Daily Mail , the Gunners have explored whether a deal could be possible this late in the window.

The Mirror reports on deadline day that Arsenal submitted a £20m offer for the player but Palmeiras are holding out for more.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

With Pepe leaving, Arsenal have been linked with several players who could come in as a replacement winger and the 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk has emerged as the latest possible target. Mudryk, who plays with Shakhtar Donetsk and is a Ukraine international, has been tipped to move late in the window and both Everton and Brentford have been interested so far.

Everton have already seen a bid of £30m turned down, according to Fabrizio Romano, so Arsenal would need to come in with a higher offer before the deadline.

Pedro Neto

Arsenal had been linked with a £50m move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto but a move for the Portuguese before the deadline has been described as “highly improbable” according to The Athletic .

Neto signed a new deal until 2027 in March and Wolves are reluctant sell a player who has impressed since having returned from a serious knee injury. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has made no guarantees that Arsenal will sign a replacement for Pepe before the end of the window.

Wilfried Zaha

The winger has been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal over the past 24 hours, and he is thought to be on Arsenal’s list. However, Patrick Vieira dismissed suggestions Zaha could leave before the deadline following the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Tuesday.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans has often been linked with Arsenal during the course of his career and the Belgian midfielder appears closer than ever to a move. Tielemans is out of contract at the end of season, which has reportedly prompted Leicester to drop their asking price for the 25-year-old, raising Arsenal’s hopes of securing a deal.

That might be needed given the club’s injury crisis buy if that does not happen, Arsenal will be favourites to sign Tielemans next summer, with the player able to open negotiations with clubs from January. Leicester are reluctant to sell, while Newcastle are also interested in Tielemans, who was the subject of a “mystery” £30m bid this week .

Arteta said they are “looking at options in the market” after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, but The Independent has been told that they already had a move for Leicester City Tielemans rebuffed. Brendan Rodgers does not want his squad completely gutted, with Wesley Fofana already on his way to Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has hinted he could be close to signing a new contract at Arsenal as the England forward said he “shares the confidence” of manager Mikel Arteta that an agreement is close.

The 20-year-old said he feels “loved” at the Emirates Stadium, where he has gone from academy graduate to an integral part of Arteta’s side.

Saka has two years remaining on his deal and the club have reportedly offered new terms this month.

Hector Bellerin

The Spanish full-back spent last season out on loan at Real Betis but remains at Arsenal on deadline day.

With one year to go on his contract, Arsenal have looked to hold out for a transfer fee rather than losing the former captain for nothing ahead of his permanent departure next summer. Real Betis appear to be favourites to re-sign, if Bellerin does leave the club.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports Bellerin wants to join Barcelona and that his representatives are in discussions with Arsenal to terminate his contract.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan from Arsenal for the season. The 25-year-old wants to kickstart his career and is set to get opportunities under Ralph Hasenhuttl, following loan spells at West Brom and Roma in previous seasons.

“Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already, but he is also still a player with potential, and he is someone who can definitely help us,” Hasenhuttl said. “I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here. He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing, and I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad.”