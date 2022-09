This Classical Revival estate was originally designed for Mrs. Jeanette Donovan by architect Parker O. Wright in 1913. According to Windsor Square Blogspot, the house at 419 Lorraine Boulevard was one of the first houses of any kind to be built in the Windsor Square subdivision. The Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society lists Theodore Eisen as the architect. Images of the earliest building permits are not available on the city’s website so it unclear why Eisen is cited. Other information found online seems to give credit to Wright including the image below and the story we found from the Los Angeles Times historical archive.

