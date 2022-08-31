Read full article on original website
New Haven files civil lawsuit against entertainment company, motorcycle rally organizer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from last year. The City of New Haven is filing a civil lawsuit after an "illegal motorcycle rally" last year. Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and other city leaders announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The suit was filed against...
NewsTimes
Modern housing and retail pictures emerge for downtown Danbury as new master nears completion
DANBURY — A Main Street parking lot could be transformed into modern apartments and shops, and a stretch of White Street automotive uses could be converted into contemporary retail and rental units under a master plan for the next 10 years that is nearing completion. The theoretical developments, which...
Maps Show Climate Change’s Neighborhood Impacts
Floods in City Point. Heat waves in tree-sparse, lot-heavy Newhallville. More storms that require evacuation. More periods of drought. As climate change progresses, those conditions will become the new normal for New Haven, especially for the heat- and flood-vulnerable neighborhood of Fair Haven, reported officials tracking the trends. An environmental...
Register Citizen
Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
NewsTimes
Historic Norwalk lighthouse opens to public for the first time in 120 years
NORWALK — For the first time in 120 years, the public will have a chance to tour the recently restored Greens Ledge Light later this month. The Norwalk Seaport Association and the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society are offering tours of the historic spark plug lighthouse on Sept. 17 and 18. Tickets are being sold online for $60 each.
newhavenarts.org
"Decoys & Mimics" Fakes Out New Haven
Work by the artist Scott Schuldt in Decoys & Mimics. The show, curated by artist Martha Lewis, runs at the Institute Library in downtown New Haven through Sept. 22. Lucy Gellman Photos. At first glance, it appears that beer cans have finally made it into the Institute Library’s collection, surrounded...
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
NewsTimes
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm
NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
northernarchitecture.us
The Bridgeport 1935 Sears Honor-Bilt Homes
Selecting the style and plan of your home is very important. It is a purchase that invariably has to last a lifetime and should be selected so as to be a pride and joy to your family and neighborhood for many years to come. If your requirements are for five...
Register Citizen
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Civil rights lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge
(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers. The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.
NewsTimes
How Madison Art Cinemas was reinvented post-pandemic
Connecticut almost lost the Madison Arts Cinemas for a minute there. A year ago this past June, the theater's owner, Arnold Gorlick, was ready to call it quits, after shuttering the historical, beloved two-screen theater immediately upon the pandemic lockdown. It had been a while. Too long. Gorlick had been going in to run the water and things of that nature all along, but the clock was surely ticking.
NECN
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building
A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
NewsTimes
Greater Danbury Irish Festival returns after two-year hiatus
NEW MILFORD — After a two-year hiatus, area residents will celebrate Irish culture as the Greater Danbury Irish Festival arrives on the Town Green this weekend. Festival hours are Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music by...
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
