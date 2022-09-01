Read full article on original website
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
Mississippi SNAP households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program
Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. As Mississippi students prepare to return to the classroom in August, digital connectivity will play a key role in preparing students for the workplace of tomorrow. The Mississippi Department of Human Services...
Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
On the Farm: National Black Growers Council chooses Middle Georgia as stop on 2022 tour
MONTEZUMA, Ga. (WGXA)- The National Black Growers Council chose Middle Georgia as a stop on its 2022 National Farm Tour by visiting Macon County to showcase three of the state's big crops: cotton, peanuts and soybeans. “It was exciting to be with National Black Growers Council with the James Family...
Drive-thru flu shots coming to a health department near you
County health departments across North Georgia will soon be administering drive-thru flu shots. District 2 Public Health announced this week that all 13 county health departments it oversees will offer the drive-thru clinics in the coming weeks (see schedule below). Habersham County’s drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-4:30...
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?
Stimulus is being distributed in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and tax refunds. All 50 states went into 2022 with budget surpluses. Of those, 21 states (so far) are sharing some of that surplus with residents. In January of this year, all 50 states had a budget surplus....
Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors
ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Georgia Gas Prices: The average driver can now fill up their car for less than $50 again
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 35 cents more than this time last year.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils
Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
No news is good news on Georgia waterways
It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
