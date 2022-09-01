ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

theashlandchronicle.com

Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of...
OREGON STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Drive-thru flu shots coming to a health department near you

County health departments across North Georgia will soon be administering drive-thru flu shots. District 2 Public Health announced this week that all 13 county health departments it oversees will offer the drive-thru clinics in the coming weeks (see schedule below). Habersham County’s drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-4:30...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
MACON, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

No news is good news on Georgia waterways

It’s been a safe end of summer weekend so far on Georgia’s waterways. On Saturday, there were no drownings, no boating incidents, and no BUI arrests reported statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “It is likely that the weather and the start...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
GEORGIA STATE

