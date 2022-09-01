ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girl, 11, ‘touched inappropriately by man in park’ as police launch appeal

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
 4 days ago

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was “touched inappropriately” in a park.

The child was walking along a path in broad daylight when a man appeared and grabbed her arm during the incident in Portsmouth .

He went on to touch her over her clothing and make inappropriate comments.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm in Stamshaw Park on Monday, according to Hampshire Police.

The force said the 11-year-old girl managed to get away from the man.

She was followed for a short while, but the man left once she reached a roundabout and called police.

The man is described as aged between 18 and 25, black and of slim build.

The man sought by police was dressed all in black - apart from a white T-shirt underneath a black vest - and carrying a small black bag on Monday afternoon.

Hampshire Police has appealed to anyone who saw this man or recognises him to come forward, as well as anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of Portsmouth at the time.

It also asked anyone driving between Rudmore roundabout and Stamshaw on Monday afternoon to check if they had captured anything on their dash cam.

The force has urged anyone with information - no matter how small it may seem - to call police on 101 and quote 4422035181 or to submit information online .

The 11-year-old girl is being supported by specialist officers following the incident, it added.

