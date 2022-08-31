Read full article on original website
Bank of America Mortgage Program—First-Time Buyers Eligible in These Cities
The scheme will target Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
Capital One, other lenders tap the brakes on auto loans
Capital One Financial and other lenders have announced plans to curtail their auto financing business, citing a more challenging market environment. Capital One CEO Richard Fairbanks said during the bank's latest quarterly earnings call that the move is in response to pricing dynamics created by some competing lenders, which has contributed to profit margins tightening in the bank's auto lending business.
A subprime mortgage can help you buy a home with a low credit score, but it comes with added costs
Borrowers may be offered a subprime mortgage their FICO credit score falls below 670. Subprime mortgages come with higher interest rates and fees, reflecting greater risk to lenders. Alternatives to a subprime mortgage include FHA, VA, or USDA loans if you qualify. Not all borrowers qualify for a regular or...
What is a Mortgage Banker?
When you're getting ready to buy a home, one of the key people you will be dealing with is a mortgage banker. A mortgage banker is an essential part of the homebuying process due to their role in providing the funding required for your mortgage. What is a mortgage banker?
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Bank of America announces zero down payment mortgages for Black and Latino homebuyers
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
9 ways to improve your credit score before applying for a personal loan
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
How to get a loan with no credit history
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. It’s...
How Much Does It Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?
Buying a home is one of the largest expenses many people will take on in their lifetime. Most buyers don’t have the cash to purchase a house outright, which means they will turn to mortgage lenders to help finance their home purchase. But since mortgages are long-term loans and interest rates can fluctuate over time, homeowners may find themselves wanting to refinance their current mortgage to take advantage of a lower interest rate or a shorter loan term.
The Best Tiny-House Loans of 2022
Many home buyers will need to secure a mortgage in order to buy a new home. But what if they are looking to purchase a tiny house? Buyers wondering, “Can you get a loan for a tiny house?” will be pleased to know that the answer is yes; however, tiny-house financing differs from a traditional mortgage. In fact, traditional mortgages typically are not available as financing for tiny homes. Instead, consumers will need to look to such financial tools as personal loans or financing from tiny-home builders. Also, buyers will see several differences with small-home loans, such as shorter loan terms and higher interest rates than traditional mortgages. Knowing what to expect and who to turn to for a tiny-home mortgage will go a long way in obtaining the best tiny-house loans.
30-year mortgage refinance rates stick for 3rd straight day | September 1, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Today’s Refinance Rates: August 31, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Move Up
The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 5.96%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 5.19%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 5.97%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 4.34%.
Bank of America Starts No-Down-Payment Home Loans In Black, Latino Communities To Close Homeownership Gap
Bank of America launched a pilot program in several cities to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino neighborhoods obtain mortgage loans without down payments, closing costs or credit score minimums, Bloomberg News reports. The trial program seeks to close the minority homeownership gap by eliminating some of those obstacles,...
The Best Solar Panel Loans of 2022
Many homeowners are intrigued by the idea of installing solar panels on their property. Not only can solar panels help lower utility bills by using solar energy in addition to—or instead of—the electrical grid, but homeowners who pivot to solar energy may also be able to shrink their environmental footprint. Although solar panels could save households money in the long run, they require an up-front investment—and that expense can be significant. The average cost of solar panels is $25,633, but prices may be much higher depending on the scale of the project. Homeowners who want to purchase solar panels but are worried about budgeting for installation may find some relief with solar panel loans.
5 Different Mortgages To Consider When Purchasing A Home
The real estate world can be stressful and confusing. Once money is involved, things get worse. We've broken down five types of mortgages to make things simple.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The most important cryptocurrency event in years is about to begin – and the biggest windfall goes to the planet
Amid the continuous noise about cryptocurrencies, it’s often hard to pick out what really matters. However this month, if all goes to plan, the energy-hungry digital sector will undergo its biggest shake-up in years. Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, is on Tuesday expected to start a technology changeover which, once complete, should cause its carbon emissions to plummet by 99%. The rapid growth in cryptocurrencies in recent years has been staggering. Unfortunately, so too has been their contribution to climate change, due to the enormous amount of electricity used by computers that manage the buying and selling of crypto...
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
How I Make Sure Refinancing My Mortgage Doesn't Cost Me Money
Refinancing doesn't have to cost more. Refinancing a mortgage can provide significant savings, but sometimes total costs can go up over time. I've made sure this didn't happen when I refinanced by considering my loan term length. I have refinanced my mortgage loan several times since becoming a homeowner over...
