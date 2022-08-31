Whether it's through student loans, personal loans, mortgages, credit cards or car loans, the amount of interest many of us pay for financing is significant. In 2021, the average consumer held $96,371 in debt, increasing more than $3,000 from 2020, according to credit bureau Experian. Paying interest in exchange for financing is a fact of life for most of us, but with interest rates rising as the Fed attempts to quell staggering inflation, borrowing money is becoming even less affordable.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO