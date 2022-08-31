Corian countertops are a popular alternative to granite, quartz, marble, or other solid surface countertops. When compared to the other countertop materials, Corian is durable and relatively inexpensive. Homeowners deciding on a countertop often weigh up the pros and cons of Corian versus quartz and other natural materials. How much are Corian countertops? According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, Corian countertop pricing ranges from $2,200 to $5,000, with the national average at $3,475 for materials and installation. Per square foot, the cost is approximately $40 to $45, but it can go as high as $65 depending on the type, thickness, and design of the material. Labor usually costs around $75 per hour, and the installation of a standard bathroom or kitchen countertop generally takes 6 hours. Keep in mind that labor prices can increase if old countertops need to be removed, if complex cuts in the countertop material are needed, or if backsplashes are added to the design. The final Corian countertop cost depends on the countertop size, thickness, finish, brand, and local labor pricing. What follows are the factors that affect Corian countertop cost, the benefits of Corian countertops, and important questions to ask a countertop installation professional.

