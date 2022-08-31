Read full article on original website
Related
Solved! What Are the Signs of Water Damage in Walls, and What Should I Do About Them?
Q: I think I hear water running in my home, and I’m afraid there’s a leak somewhere. How do you know if you have water damage, and what are some signs of water damage in walls? Should I call someone to check it out?. A: If you suspect...
thespruce.com
How Often Should You Water Succulents?
Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
How Much Do Corian Countertops Cost?
Corian countertops are a popular alternative to granite, quartz, marble, or other solid surface countertops. When compared to the other countertop materials, Corian is durable and relatively inexpensive. Homeowners deciding on a countertop often weigh up the pros and cons of Corian versus quartz and other natural materials. How much are Corian countertops? According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, Corian countertop pricing ranges from $2,200 to $5,000, with the national average at $3,475 for materials and installation. Per square foot, the cost is approximately $40 to $45, but it can go as high as $65 depending on the type, thickness, and design of the material. Labor usually costs around $75 per hour, and the installation of a standard bathroom or kitchen countertop generally takes 6 hours. Keep in mind that labor prices can increase if old countertops need to be removed, if complex cuts in the countertop material are needed, or if backsplashes are added to the design. The final Corian countertop cost depends on the countertop size, thickness, finish, brand, and local labor pricing. What follows are the factors that affect Corian countertop cost, the benefits of Corian countertops, and important questions to ask a countertop installation professional.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Get Hurricane Insurance to Protect Your Home
Hurricanes are one of the most destructive forces a home can face. In 2021, the Atlantic hurricane season alone was expected to exceed $70 billion in damage costs. For homeowners who live in areas that are at risk for hurricanes, it’s a smart idea to look into how to get hurricane insurance. Hurricane insurance can help ensure that a home and its possessions are covered in the event a hurricane hits. Read on to learn how to find hurricane insurance, the best time to look for coverage, and how to get the right type of coverage.
I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected
One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
How Much Does It Cost to Install Tile Floor?
Whether installed in a formal entryway, a gourmet kitchen, or a spa-inspired bathroom, a tile floor can be a luxurious and beneficial style element for nearly any space within a home. The cost to install tile floor depends on a variety of influencing factors, including room size, tile material, tile type, labor, installation location, and the overall scope of a tile installation project. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, homeowners can expect to pay between $500 and $5,000 for a tile floor, with an average installation cost of $1,910.
Is Dog Pee Killing Grass in Your Yard? Here’s How to Fix It
Q: My older dog doesn’t like going for walks anymore, so we just take him out to the front yard to take care of his business. He always pees in the same spot next to the front walkway. The dog pee is killing grass in the spots where he eliminates. Can you explain how to repair grass from dog urine?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weathering Water Restrictions: How to Save Your Landscape From the Effects of Drought
The U.S Geological Survey defines drought as a “period of drier-than-normal conditions that results in water-related problems.” According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, about 41 percent of the United States and 49 percent of the lower 48 states are currently in a drought. Unfortunately, drought periods affect more areas of the country every year and last longer. Frequent droughts mean many homeowners will experience water restrictions.
How Much Does Septic Tank Pumping Cost?
A small homestead may sound like a dream for many homeowners interested in off-grid living, but such a lifestyle comes with its challenges. For example, if a house isn’t connected to municipal sewer lines, affordable and safe waste treatment can be a serious hurdle. For many homesteaders, a well-maintained and routinely pumped septic system is usually the answer.
Solved! How Long Do Water Softeners Last?
Q: Our new home has a whole-house water softener installed. The previous owners only lived here for a few years and aren’t sure exactly how old it is, though they indicated that it was working well. I’ve never had a water softener before, and I know very little about them except that it’s a necessity because we have such hard water here. I know we’ll need to replace it immediately when it stops working, but how long does a water softener last?
How Much Does Wallpaper Removal Cost?
Wallpaper goes in and out of style, and does so with great gusto—some wallpaper companies make designs so distinctive that those with a discerning eye can guess the year the paper was hung just by looking at the pattern. It can be flashy and fun or quiet and elegant; it can also bring color to an accent wall or create an easy-to-clean surface in a family room. Some people love it, some hate it. One thing everyone can agree on, though, is that it can be extremely difficult to remove from a wall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
Turf Toe vs. Gout: How to Tell the Difference
Turf toe and gout are painful conditions. They can cause pain and swelling of the big toe and make walking difficult. While the two conditions cause similar symptoms, they have different causes and treatments. This article covers turf toe and gout's differences, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. What Is...
ohsospotless.com
The Best Methods for Cleaning Wooden Blinds (Step-by-Step)
Wooden blinds are beautiful, but they can look less appealing when they become covered in dust, grime, and other stains. Knowing how to clean wooden blinds can keep them in excellent condition and minimize dust in the home. Unfortunately, your Venetian wooden blinds probably didn’t come with thorough step-by-step cleaning instructions.
BobVila
New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 1