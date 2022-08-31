Read full article on original website
How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event. “We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in...
Update: Highway 93 reopened after being threatened by wildfire
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway-93 is now reopened, after a fast-moving wildfire came dangerously close to motorist traveling along it, forcing part of the highway to be shut down Tuesday afternoon. Around 11am, plumes of smoke were noticed on the north-side of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County near...
Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Governor Little began his tour of the state to share his successes from the latest legislative session last week. He made an appearance in Burley Tuesday morning, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders. During his time...
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 4A and 5A golf in Idaho is now during the Fall semester. Multiple 4A schools within the area are adjusting to the change.
Health advisory issued for harmful algal bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Public Health District is issuing a public health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek reservoir after recent testing from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality show levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels in the reservoir. Increased levels of this...
