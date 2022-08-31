Read full article on original website
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
Search continues for man lost in Florida woods
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter told Fox affiliate WOFL he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the pale-faced slasher from a condo building.
FAA Part 107-Compliant Aerial Photos of Panama City Beach, Florida by Drone Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College
Here are a few FAA Part 107-compliant aerial photos of the West End of Panama City Beach, Florida by Paul Goulding and the Drone Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in downtown Chipley, Florida. If you are interested in becoming an FAA-certified Commercial Drone Pilot or pursuing a career...
4-Year-Old Georgia Child Dies After Falling From Florida Resort Hotel Balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort hotel According to investigators, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Schedules 41st Annual Fall Festival for Saturday, October 29, 2022
The 41st annual Sunland Fall Festival will be held this year on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, as seen in the photos from previous events by Paul Goulding Photography. The festival will be located in Sunland Center’s Sports Complex and as always, our Residents and staff are excited about the festival and are looking forward to you sharing this exciting event with us.
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
Investigation continues into balcony fall death
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony. They […]
Sneads’ Patterson nearly breaks state rushing record
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads’ junior running back Jason Patterson put college scouts on high alert after rushing for 500 yards, nearly breaking Florida’s single-game high school record. Patterson led the Pirates to a 72-49 victory over Arnold Friday night, posting 500 yards and 7 touchdowns on 28 carries. His performance put him […]
Tourists discover the possibility of a smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are no doubts tourists visiting over the holiday weekend left behind a lot of trash on the beach, including cigarette butts. While it’s likely the city council soon bans smoking on beaches, It’s important to know that county officials don’t have the same plans. Many pro-smoking tourists said […]
Fatal Crash In Jackson County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County. FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.
2022 Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, September 9 & 10, 2022 Features All-American Spirit and Culture
The 2021 Washington County Sheriff’s Rodeo featured a heavy rain shower that cooled off Saturday evening but didn’t diminish the enthusiasm of the participants or attendees, as seen in these photos by Paul Goulding Photography. Join Real Florida Magazine for the 2022 Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Rodeo...
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many. “We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
