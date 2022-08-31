ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Air Pollution Notice Issued for Colorado's Front Range

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
ACCIDENTS
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
County
Meeker County, MN
State
Utah State
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Migrating Birds#Midwest
US News and World Report

Raley's Executive, Pilot Killed in California Plane Crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
GALT, CA
wcsx.com

Will Michigan Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

NOAA has comes out with its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the details.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled

CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy