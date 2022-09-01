ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail strikes: what’s happening in September and how will passengers be affected?

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6QkY_0hdi05YI00

Another series of rail strikes have been announced for September in disputes over pay, working conditions and jobs. But who’s involved and how will it affect passengers?

Who is striking – and when?

The RMT union has called walk-outs on 15 and 17 September , involving more than 40,000 members working for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

The first date, Thursday 15 September, coincides with a strike involving train drivers working for 12 rail firms and belonging to the Aslef union.

The second stoppage, Saturday 17 September, will see many services reduced or cancelled altogether – though train drivers will be working normally where trains are running.

A third strike will take place from 12 noon on Monday 26 September for 24 hours; Members of the white-collar rail union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association ( TSSA ) working for Network Rail and nine train operators will walk out .

Which train operators are involved?

The disputes are tangled, and there is no straightforward answer. But let’s start with the 14 affected by the RMT stoppage on 15 and 17 September.

Six are mainly intercity companies, though with plenty of shorter connections (eg Coventry to Birmingham, Derby to Matlock, Durham to Newcastle):

  • Avanti West Coast
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Great Western Railway
  • LNER
  • TransPennine Express

The remaining eight are largely commuter and shorter-distance operators, though with some longer journeys such as London to Norwich and to Birmingham:

  • c2c
  • Chiltern Railways
  • Greater Anglia
  • GTR (including Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express)
  • Northern
  • Southeastern
  • South Western Railway
  • West Midlands Trains

The intercity operators affected by the Aslef strike on 15 September are very similar, though without East Midland Railway and with the addition of Hull Trains.

The train drivers for six shorter-distance operators are walking out at:

  • Chiltern Railways
  • Greater Anglia
  • London Overground
  • Northern
  • Southeastern
  • West Midlands Trains

In addition, on 15 (but not 17) September RMT members at Hull Trains and London Overground will walk out.

From 12 noon on Monday 26 September for 24 hours, members of the white-collar rail union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) working for Network Rail and nine train operators – Avanti West Coast, c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

What will be the effect of the strikes?

The most significant disruption across Great Britain will take place on 15 September – in what is expected to be the biggest shutdown of the nation’s railways since the early 1980s with both the main rail unions calling members out.

The RMT union claims its strike alone will “effectively shut down the railway network”. Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, says: “Passengers are going to be inconvenienced.”

Will any trains run on 15 September?

Yes. Passengers can expect to be told to attempt to travel only if essential, but as with previous strike days some trains will run.

The biggest impact in earlier RMT strikes this summer has been from the 5,000 Network Rail signallers stopping work across Great Britain. Non-union members have previously enabled a service to run between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days, across half the network.

As train drivers working for Grand Central, Lumo, Merseyrail, ScotRail and Transport for Wales are unaffected, some trains will run – though these services are likely to be extremely busy.

In addition, train operators including LNER and Great Western are likely to run a limited service.

Eurostar international trains from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam will not run early in the morning or through the evening.

And subsequent days?

On Saturday 17 September you can expect around 20 per cent of trains to run, mainly on key intercity lines plus suburban lines around London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and southern Scotland.

Disruption on 26 and 27 September is expected to be minimal.

While TSSA members play important roles on the railway, mass cancellatios of thousands of trains is unlikely.

In addition, support for strikes is not as strong as with the RMT and Aslef – where ballots have typically gone 90:10 in favour of strikes, on high turn-outs.

But at the latest ballot of West Midlands Trains staff, TSSA members voted 70:30 on a turn-out of 65 per cent – representing only 45 per cent of members.

What are RMT members striking about?

“Jobs, pay and working conditions,” says the union. General secretary Mick Lynch says: “Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

Grant Shapps [the transport secretary] continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

What is the train drivers’ strike about?

Pay. Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, says: “The train companies have forced our hand. They want train drivers to take a real terms pay cut – to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10 per cent less. Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher – much higher, according to some forecasts – and yet the train companies have offered us nothing.

“And this for train drivers who kept Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and who have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

“We want the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living.”

The TSSA?

The union is striving for a better pay deal than what it calls an “insulting 2 per cent offer” earlier in the summer.

What do the train operators say?

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing rail firms, says: “Aslef is once again set to disrupt the travel plans of the very customers who are crucial to the recovery of Britain’s railway and the long-term job security of their members.

“The strikes during the summer affected millions of people, ranging from essential workers to holidaymakers to people attending hospital appointments. Now, with the start of the new school year, thousands of children and young people who depend on the train to get to school and college will be dragged into this dispute.

“We want to give our people a pay rise; we know they are facing a squeeze – but the Aslef leadership must recognise that with revenue remaining 20 per cent below pre-covid levels, the solution lies in long-overdue reforms that will put the industry on a sustainable footing, improve punctuality for passengers and fund the pay rise our people deserve.”

And the government?

Aslef and the RMT union are firmly aligned with Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit, for which they campaigned fervently. But since their victory in the 2016 EU referendum the two sides have moved apart.

The government insists that it is not the employer on the railways and cannot intervene in negotiations between Network Rail, the train operators and TSSA – or the other unions.

But Network Rail is an “arm’s length” part of the Department for Transport (DfT), and since the coronavirus pandemic the train operators are effectively doing the DfT’s bidding, so ministers remain very close to the negotiations.

A DfT spokesperson says of the Aslef strike: “For the ninth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen; strikes will not change this.”

The TSSA is much smaller than Aslef and the RMT (which covers many roles from signalling to guards). It is in dispute with Network Rail and all the train operators regulated by the Department for Transport (DfT) over pay, job security and employment terms and conditions.

Could the strikes be called off?

The RDG says of the train drivers’ action: “Instead of causing further disruption to those who rely on the railway – many of whom are also losing pay as a result of this dispute – we ask Aslef to call off these damaging strikes and continue to talk to us.”

Mick Whelan, the Aslef boss, says the solution is simple: “Come back to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

The union represents members working as ticket office and gate staff at stations, some control centre and engineering staff and “a wide range of operation and support roles”.

Could there be more strikes?

Almost certainly. Besides the issues of pay, redundancies and working conditions, the RMT union is concerned about what it says are plans to close ticket offices at stations.

In addition, the RMT has signalled further strikes by members working for Transport for London following a funding settlement with the government.

The general secretary, Mick Lynch, says: “This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and government ministers will likely see our members pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains.

“Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating cost of living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action.”

Finally, what’s happening on Avanti West Coast?

The continuing dispute with train drivers is affecting passengers on Avanti West Coast, which is running a reduced timetable until 11 September at the earliest. The biggest reductions are on services linking Birmingham and Manchester with London – cut to just one train an hour rather than three.

The train operator blames “the current industrial relations climate which has resulted in severe staff shortages in some grades through increased sickness levels, as well as the majority of drivers making themselves unavailable for overtime in a co-ordinated fashion, and at short notice”.

Aslef says Avanti should recruit more train drivers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson to fly to Balmoral separately doubling carbon emissions

Boris Johnson and the soon-to-be prime minister Liz Truss will fly separately to meet the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday doubling the carbon emissions of their journeys.The estimated carbon footprint of a flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen International Airport is around 196 kg of carbon dioxide, while a train ticket from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen emits around 29.5 kg.The pair are not expected to fly on commercial flights, as the schedule may need to change depending on the Queen’s timetable and the weather,The Independent understands.The Independent understands that the reason they’re travelling separately to Scotland is for...
U.K.
The Independent

Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day

Priti Patel defended her plan to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 1,000 crossed the Channel to the UK in a day for the second time in a fortnight.Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show 1,160 people were detected on Sunday in 25 boats, suggesting an average of around 46 people per boat.This is the second time this year the daily total has topped 1,000, after August 22 saw a record 1,295 people intercepted in 27 boats.The latest crossings, which mean the number for 2022 so far is edging closer to exceeding the tally for the whole of last year,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’

Senior health staff believe the NHS has “collapsed”, MPs heard, prompting concerns over patient safety when demand increases in the winter.Health Secretary Steve Barclay sought to play down concerns raised by senior frontline clinicians, but acknowledged bed occupancy rates have “broadly remained at winter-type levels”, with “high” Covid cases in July among the reasons.He said efforts are being made to deal with delayed discharges from hospitals, with numbers also similar to winter months at around 13,000 patients.One of my constituents, when she raised that with the NHS, was told by the senior consultant at the A&E department that the NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What does Liz Truss as prime minister mean for climate action?

Liz Truss has promised to exploit fossil fuels in the North Sea, explore fracking, and scrap green levies on energy bills, all the while “doubling down” on the Conservative manifesto commitment to reach net zero by 2050.Now Ms Truss has been confirmed as Britain’s next prime minister, these once-theoretical positions could become government policy if she stays true to her assertion that “what you see is what you get”.So what will a Truss premiership mean for the twin energy and climate crises facing Britain?Exploiting North Sea oil and gasMs Truss backs the government position that extracting fossil fuel resources in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Rail Service#Great Britain#European Union#Paris#The Aslef Union#Derby
The Independent

How Boris Johnson became the architect of his own downfall

Few falls from political grace have been as abrupt and as vertiginous as that of Boris Johnson, ousted from 10 Downing Street little more than three years after his arrival.Elected on a wave of enthusiasm from both Conservative party members and MPs, Johnson initially seemed an unstoppable phenomenon – one of those rare politicians not only instantly recognisable to the public but also liked by large swathes of them, sparking enthusiasm among constituencies formerly unattainable to the Tories.Promising to take the UK to the fabled “sunlit uplands” of Brexit, he presented himself – and was accepted by many voters...
POLITICS
The Independent

How will Liz Truss tackle inflation?

The next prime minister – whom we now know to be Liz Truss – needs to “get their house in order” and focus on tackling inflation, a business group has said as the cost of living crisis deepenes.With Ms Truss replacing Boris Johnson in Downing Street, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said it was vital for the government to demonstrate that “despite political upheaval” it can still manage the economy.Opponents of Mr Johnson have claimed he has led a “zombie government” at a time of national crisis, refusing to intervene and taking multiple European holidays rather than come...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Should I book a flight through an online travel agent (OTA)?

Travel and the internet are made for each other. The world wide web connects billions of travellers with millions of providers of airline seats, hotel beds and rental cars, allowing options to be evaluated and bookings made effortlessly.Some online travel agents (OTAs) can offer excellent deals that are not available direct from the provider, especially for long-haul flights.Conversely, though, internet users can be diverted unexpectedly to intermediaries that are uninterested in providing a decent service. Once online travel agents have your cash, they are usually unwilling to hand it back when things go wrong.This is everything you need to know...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Sturgeon tells Truss independence is a decision for Scots voters, not the new PM

Nicola Sturgeon has told Liz Truss that Scotland’s future in the UK will be “decided by the people of Scotland” and not by the new prime minister.The Scottish First Minister said that was a “democratic principle”.Ms Truss, who won the race to become the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister, is opposed to the Scottish Government’s plans to hold a second independence referendum next year.But speaking in the wake of Ms Truss’ victory over Rishi Sunak, the Scottish First Minister said the matter should not be decided by a prime minister that Scotland “wouldn’t have voted for”.One thing is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Instead of using their private jet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to make the journey on a commercial airline, Hello! has claimed.The couple are set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay and will also travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their trip in August and said at the time: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

825K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy