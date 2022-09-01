Read full article on original website
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
Huge Delays on Northbound Garden State Parkway Early Monday Afternoon
You better pack a snack if you are heading northbound on the Garden State Parkway Monday afternoon. There is absolute traffic gridlock on the northbound Parkway until about the Atlantic City exit due to extremely heavy volume leaving the Jersey Shore. Many northbound routes from shore resorts are well, parking lots.
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Types Of Seafood Crabs
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience
With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
Iconic Ocean City business shutting down after nearly 70 years
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis
If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Pleasantville Farmers Market as Popular as Ever 25 Years Later
When Pleasantville decided to experiment with a farmers market on two Saturdays in the fall of 1998, it was mainly an attempt to breathe a bit of life into a struggling downtown at the time. More than two decades later it would have been difficult to forecast the popularity that...
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
Nonprofit Cherry Hill Food Pantry seeks extra parking to better fulfill its mission.
As 5 p.m. approaches, the pace picks up inside the nondescript commercial building near a dead end on Beechwood Avenue in Cherry Hill. Well-organized volunteers at the nonprofit Cherry Hill Food Pantry pack bags with frozen meats, dairy items, desserts and canned goods. They load shopping carts and boxes and line them up at the front door.
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
