What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
Bill Murray’s Ethereum (ETH) Wallet Drained Of $175K Amid NFT Charity Event
Famous actor and comedian Bill Murray started a real bidding war on the evening of Wednesday, August 31st, when his charity-focused NFT, portraying the actor in a black and white background wearing 3D glasses, sold for a whopping 119.2 ETH (worth approximately $185,000 USD). In spite of the hype on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Murray’s good intentions, the funds raised by the portrait NFT were hijacked from the actor’s Ethereum (ETH) wallet just hours after the charity event ended on September 1st.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Terror groups may turn to NFTs to raise funds and spread messages — WSJ
Terror groups may turn to NFTs to raise funds and spread messages — WSJ In a Sept. 4 article in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), intelligence experts said the NFT could be a sign that Islamic State and other terror groups may also be using blockchain technology to evade sanctions and raise funds for their terrorist campaigns.
Volkswagen to launch Porsche's IPO
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Porsche logo is seen on a wheel of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster as it is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, New York, U.S, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid 2/2. Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMZN) has reported...
Ethereum Classic books 12% rally as mining support for ETC gains pace
Ethereum Classic books 12% rally as mining support for ETC gains pace. On the daily chart, ETC's price surged 14.5% to nearly $37.25 per token. Its massive gains came days after BTC.com, a blockchain explorer and crypto mining pool, launched a specialized Ethereum Classic pool with "zero-fee" mining for three months.
The Most Important Cryptocurrency Event In Years Is About To Begin – And The Biggest Windfall Goes To The Planet
Amid the continuous noise about cryptocurrencies, it’s often hard to pick out what really matters. However this month, if all goes to plan, the energy-hungry digital sector will undergo its biggest shake-up in years. Ethereum , the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, is tomorrow expected to start a technology changeover...
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) (HSON)
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company markets, sales and distributes building materials, industrial and agricultural chemical products, liquor products, consumer goods, engineering and the operates retail, shipping, insurance and travel agencies. The Company operates through three segments. Trading and Distribution segment includes marketing, sales and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, building materials and engineering products, and industrial and agriculture chemical products. Retailing segment includes retailing of consumer products, under the brands Komonoya in Malaysia and Famous Amos in Singapore. Shipping and Others segment is engaged in shipping agency, insurance agency, travel agency and investment in marketable securities. The Company’s subsidiaries include J. Whyte (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Marca Privada Sdn. Bhd., Harrisons Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., Watts Harrisons Sdn. Bhd. and other.
Gascoyne Resources hits 50 metres at 4.58 g/t gold, extending Dalgaranga's Never Never lode at depth
Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has extended the Dalgaranga Gold Project’s Never Never lode in WA at depth thanks to another thick, high-grade gold hit. The explorer uncovered a 50-metre intersection at 4.58 g/t — including a higher grade 24-metre hit that weighed in at 7.3 g/t — around 40 metres below the current resource envelope.
Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management SA de CV (FIBRAMQ12)
Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management SA de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in financial sector. The Company operates within Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, a division of Macquarie Group. Macquarie Mexico Real Estate Management SA de CV operates assets under management through specialized funds focused on real estate, infrastructure and related sectors. The Company’s business portfolio includes Macquarie Mexican REIT (MMREIT), among others.
UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth- FT
(Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday. Truss, who is the front-runner to become the next prime minister, will be "fiscally responsible" and...
Legend Mining enhances corporate capabilities with appointment of experienced industry lawyer as director
Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has strengthened the skillset of its board with the appointment of experienced corporate and mining lawyer Hilary Macdonald as a non-executive director. Macdonald brings 30 years of experience in private practice and industry in the UK and Australia, with a particular focus on corporate and mining...
Nusa Palapa Gemilang PT Tbk (NPGF)
PT Nusa Palapa Gemilang Tbk produces and sells granule NPK fertilizers and granule micro fertilizers in Indonesia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sidoarjo, Indonesia.
Panca Budi Idaman Tbk PT (PBID)
PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk manufactures, distributes, and trades in plastic packaging items. The company operates through Plastic Packaging, Plastic Resins, and Others segments. It provides polyethylene and polypropylene bags; high density polyethylene resins; and heavy-duty sacks, as well as packaging products, such as food wrapping papers, cake boxes, plastic ropes, rubber bands, and straws. The company also sells recycled resins, shrink packaging, woven bags, raffia strings, and rice papers. It distributes its products to retail merchants, semi-wholesalers, and wholesalers. The company provides its products under the Pluit, Tomat, Bangkuang, Jeruk, Cabe, 222, Wayang, Gapura, Sparta, Liberty, Dayana, PB, and various other brand names. It exports its products to the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, the United States, Taiwan, etc. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. PT Panca Budi Idaman Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Alphen Internasional Corporindo.
Facilities By ADF PLC (ADFF)
Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities hire services to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company’s fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles. It has a fleet of 514 trailers and vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bridgend, the United Kingdom.
Chinese Yuan Flat After Reserve Ratio Cut, Australian Rate Hike in Focus
Investing.com-- China’s yuan curbed recent losses on Tuesday after the People's Bank attempted to boost liquidity in the country, while the Australian dollar rose slightly ahead of a broadly expected interest rate hike by the country. The yuan traded flat around two-year lows of 6.9315, after falling substantially in...
Haga SA Industria e Comercio Pref (HAGA4)
Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.
FAP Agri Tbk PT (FAPA)
PT FAP Agri Tbk operates as an oil palm plantation company in Indonesia. It produces and sells palm oil. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in West Jakarta, Indonesia.
