Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cune.edu
No. 10 Concordia, No. 2 Midland readying to clash in Fremont
SEWARD, Neb. – This is a big one as far as regular season matches go. Two teams with GPAC championship aspirations will go head-to-head in Fremont on Wednesday in what figures to be an amped-up environment inside the Wikert Event Center. The 10th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team has shifted its focus to No. 2 Midland, whose résumé includes a victory over No. 1 Missouri Baptist University. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad enters the match at 10-0 after a 5-0 week.
cune.edu
Bulldogs will see if they can 'HAAC it' in week on the road
SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Women’s Soccer team carries a 2-0 record into a week of action that features two road trips destined for opponents that reside within the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Head Coach Thomas Goines will take his team into battles with Graceland University (Iowa) on Tuesday and then with No. 22 Benedictine College (Kan.) on Saturday. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 1-0 victory at Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference member Tabor College (Kan.).
cune.edu
Ruiz goal, clean sheet carry Dawgs to road win at Tabor
HILLSBORO, Kan. – A week after edging one Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent, the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team took on another KCAC foe, one with a much different style of play. The Bulldogs made the adjustment and came away with a 1-0 victory in a road win over Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan., on Saturday (Sept. 3) night. The lone goal came from freshman Elena Ruiz.
cune.edu
Bulldogs clipped in defensive battle with rival Doane
CRETE, Neb. – Missed opportunities and the leg of Doane kicker Kelen Meyer resulted in the winning streak for the Concordia University Football team falling by the wayside. Meyer’s 47-yard field goal with 1:21 left on the clock lifted the Tigers to a 12-10 victory over the Bulldogs in a matchup played underneath the lights at Papik Field in Crete, Neb., on Saturday (Sept. 3). Two empty red zone trips in the first half came back to haunt Concordia, which had beaten Doane in 2020 and 2021.
Comments / 0