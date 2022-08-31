CRETE, Neb. – Missed opportunities and the leg of Doane kicker Kelen Meyer resulted in the winning streak for the Concordia University Football team falling by the wayside. Meyer’s 47-yard field goal with 1:21 left on the clock lifted the Tigers to a 12-10 victory over the Bulldogs in a matchup played underneath the lights at Papik Field in Crete, Neb., on Saturday (Sept. 3). Two empty red zone trips in the first half came back to haunt Concordia, which had beaten Doane in 2020 and 2021.

