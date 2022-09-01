ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Body camera video shows a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man in bed

By Amanda Musa, Michelle Watson, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
stretch2277
7d ago

Although I agree that this should not have happened , this is typical CNN with nothing more that furthering racial gas lighting. The ethnicity of the individual involved has nothing to do with it. And it is unfortunate that main stream media keeps pushing for a racial divide amongst AMERICANS because we don't have enough to deal with as it is...........

Reply(14)
30
Morgan Romick
7d ago

I'm a 100% Back the Blue supporter. However, this video shows complete wrong doing. The K9 LEO, didn't allow him any time at all, to comply with their orders and reacted way too quickly. Had the gentleman pointed a weapon at the LEO, this would be a completely different situation. However, that didn't happen here. Proper judgement and process wasn't followed. In this particular situation, the LEO should be charged here.

Reply(17)
28
Corey Robinson
7d ago

once again if he would have listened he wouldn't be dead. why put yourself in danger, especially if you feel cops are looking to harm you. give them no reason!

Reply
10
 

