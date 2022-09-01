Body camera video shows a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man in bed

Although I agree that this should not have happened , this is typical CNN with nothing more that furthering racial gas lighting. The ethnicity of the individual involved has nothing to do with it. And it is unfortunate that main stream media keeps pushing for a racial divide amongst AMERICANS because we don't have enough to deal with as it is...........
I'm a 100% Back the Blue supporter. However, this video shows complete wrong doing. The K9 LEO, didn't allow him any time at all, to comply with their orders and reacted way too quickly. Had the gentleman pointed a weapon at the LEO, this would be a completely different situation. However, that didn't happen here. Proper judgement and process wasn't followed. In this particular situation, the LEO should be charged here.
once again if he would have listened he wouldn't be dead. why put yourself in danger, especially if you feel cops are looking to harm you. give them no reason!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 174