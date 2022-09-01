Read full article on original website
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Two Hit by Vehicle, One Critically Injured, on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night. The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road. Officials say, "investigators learned...
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
Brigantine, NJ, PD: Home Health Aide Charged for Defrauding 90-year-old Woman
Authorities in Brigantine say a home healthcare aide has been charged for defrauding the 90-year-old woman that she was taking care of. The Brigantine Police Department says an investigation began this past April when they received reports of "numerous unauthorized transactions on two debit cards" that belonged to the elderly woman.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in June
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city on June 5th. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old George Harrell was arrested on August 31st and charged with murder, robbery, and related weapon charges for the death of Dwight Hutchinson.
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
Wildwood Crest, NJ, PD: Woman Arrested for DWI, Assaulting Officer
Officials in Wildwood Crest say a woman is facing charges after allegedly getting into an accident while driving while intoxicated and then assaulting a police officer. The incident happened this past Sunday evening, August 28th, just before 7:30 in the 5800 block of New Jersey Avenue. According to the Wildwood...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Atlantic City Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
Police in Atlantic City are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl. Police say Fahaja Williams is a runaway. She was last seen Sunday (August 28) evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue. Fahaja is described as African-American, 5' 5" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. She...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested; Gun, Drugs Recovered
Police in Atlantic City say a suspect involved in an armed robbery was arrested while in possession of drugs and a gun. Monday afternoon at around 1:45, the Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue for a report of a man that had been robbed.
