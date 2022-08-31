Read full article on original website
Miami Spoils UIC's Senior Day
UIC suffered a 3-0 defeat to Miami (Ohio) on Senior Day at Flames Field Sunday. The RedHawks scored twice on corner kicks, and proved to be dangerous throughout the match, putting nine of their 11 total shots on goal. The senior class of Frankie Frericks, Kaitlyn Montague, Leah Senese, Jackie...
Flames, Ramblers to Renew City Rivalry
A crosstown rivalry will be renewed when Loyola visits Flames Field to end Labor Day weekend. UIC, still hunting its first win of the young season, will face a Ramblers squad that comes to the near west side undefeated. Loyola is the second of UIC's three opponents to be receiving national attention in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Kentucky was ranked #8 at game time, and Loyola is receiving votes in this week's poll.
