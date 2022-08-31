A crosstown rivalry will be renewed when Loyola visits Flames Field to end Labor Day weekend. UIC, still hunting its first win of the young season, will face a Ramblers squad that comes to the near west side undefeated. Loyola is the second of UIC's three opponents to be receiving national attention in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Kentucky was ranked #8 at game time, and Loyola is receiving votes in this week's poll.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO