China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
China Gathering DNA Samples Across Tibet Including From 5-Years-Olds For General 'Crime Detection' Human Rights Report Says
In a "serious intrusion on the right to privacy," China is significantly expanding policing efforts across Tibet, including taking DNA samples from children as young as 5 years old, according to a Human Rights Watch report. What Happened: In a new report released on Monday, the organization calling it a...
Benzinga
Taiwan shared progress in improving human rights in the fishing sector at the "Taiwan-US Bilateral Consultation on Fishery Labor Rights and Benefits"
The "Taiwan-U.S. Bilateral Consultation on Fishery Labor Rights and Benefits" was held on September 2, U.S. time, in Washington, D.C. The Taiwan Fisheries Agency (TFA) met up with the Bureau of International Labor Affairs, U.S. Department of Labor (DOL/ILAB) for exchanging information and experience on safeguarding fishery labor rights. TFA...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Baby Boomers Will Be 'Biggest Losers'
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki says that the U.S. is facing a future of unprecedented economic pain. During a recent video interaction, Kiyosaki says rising inflation, shortfalls in social security, and healthcare funding are the key...
China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'
The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. "We...
CONVERT Clinical Trial Data Presented at ERS Demonstrates Early Success of AeriSeal System in Patients with Advanced COPD/Emphysema
The reported data suggest that patients with collateral ventilation may be able to undergo successful treatment with Zephyr Endobronchial Valves following closure of collateral air channels with the AeriSeal System. Pulmonx Corporation LUNG ("Pulmonx"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, announces the presentation of interim...
Y5 Crypto Launches Buyback and Burn Program
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - Y5 Crypto launched their Wealth Token in early 2022, with tokenomics inscribed into its underlying smart contract. The tokenomics have been structured with the primary intention of providing value to token holders in a variety of ways, in particular the BUSD reflections (13% of buy and sell transactions) and the Buyback & Burn funds (4% of buy and sell transactions). Firstly, the BUSD reflections are distributed by the smart contract automatically; a process that does not require human input. Whereas the use of the Buyback & Burn wallet is to be strategically implemented by the Core Team, which allows for timing to be optimized in harmony with the rollout of the ecosystem, general economic conditions and the wider cryptocurrency markets.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022. InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 September 2022 at 9:00. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 2 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares and voting rights.
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
Bertis Announces Proteomic Based Research Results of New Biomarker for Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
Presentation of a new multi-biomarker panel with 95% accuracy for stage 1 to 3 ovarian cancer based on targeted mass spectrometry (MS) and bioinformatics. Research results through Bertis' technology platform were published as a cover article in the September issue of the international scientific journal, ‘Journal of Proteome Research'
Unifor marks Labour Day with celebration of worker empowerment
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, celebrates worker empowerment as members across the country gather to mark Labour Day. "Unifor is celebrating the fighting spirit that workers are courageously displaying across our union, across the country and all over the world," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We work our entire lives as trade union activists for the kind of moment we find ourselves in right now. A moment where we can build worker power."
Food Recall Warning - Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) recalled due to aconitine contamination
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mr-right-brand-keampferia-galanga-powder-sand-ginger-powder-recalled-due-aconitine. Product: Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) Companies: Ka Wing Hong. Issue: Food – Chemical. Category: Herbs and spices. What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. Audience: General public. Recall class: Class I. Brand. Product. Size. UPC. Codes.
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Olo Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OLO
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. OLO resulting from allegations that Olo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Kiromic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP and reminds investors of the October 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
CCD is Number One on Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Leading interior design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is ranked Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List, becoming the first Chinese interior design firm to take the top spot in the list's 45-year history. CCD's focus is on providing professional interior design and consulting services for high-end international hotel brands and bringing innovative designs for forward-thinking clients.
