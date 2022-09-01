Read full article on original website
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH -- A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
17-Year-Old Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Antioch
Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard...
Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail
CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
Man Shot Dead in Antioch in Drive-by Style Shooting
On September 4, at approximately 11:49 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots fired in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street. It was also reported that one person had been shot. Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim near the...
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD. At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Video shows police breaking up wild SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Videos show San Francisco Police Department squad cars breaking up a large sideshow in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday. Officers arrived just after 12:30 a.m., according to SFPD spokesman Robert Rueca. The “stunt driving incident” was reported at Duboce Avenue at Valencia Street, south of Market. “Officers arrived on scene […]
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor
Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
Oakland police release photo of attempted rape, robbery suspect at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery and attempted rape that happened Sunday morning. On Friday, the department released a photo of the suspect who is still at large. The suspect has not been identified by police, but he is described to be a […]
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
Family outraged officers involved in death of Angelo Quinto won't be charged
ANTIOCH - The family of an Antioch man died in police custody said they are disappointed the officers involved won't face any criminal charges.The Contra Costa County District Attorney Office recently announced it will not charge four officers in the death of Angelo Quinto, concluding they did nothing wrong."I cannot believe this. It's unbelievable. It's a very numbing feeling," said Quinto's mother Cassandra Quinto-Collins.Quinto-Collins and her daughter Bella Quinto Collins believed the district attorney's office made the wrong decision."We know this was excessive force," said Bella Quinto Collins.In a newly released report, investigators with the D.A.'s office found the method...
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Apartment Fire Leads to Arrests for Drugs, Weapons, Identity Theft
BERKELEY — Two men were arrested in August after authorities found methamphetamine, weapons, and hundreds of stolen items. This evidence against them was collected following an apartment house fire. The fire occurred in July on the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue. Inside one of the evacuated apartments, firefighters discovered...
22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
Solano Sheriff releases bodycam footage of shooting that left one man dead
The Solano County Sheriff has released body cam footage of a police shooting that left one man dead in June.
Lafayette parents uneasy after attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old
Lafayette - Parents in Lafayette are shaken by word of an attempted kidnapping Friday morning. Police say at approximately 8:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a suspicious person who grabbed a 14 year-old-girl near Stanley Middle School. Officers said a man approached the teen while she was walking...
