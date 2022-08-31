BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Panthers had a spectacular showing in their games against No. 8 Emory and Covenant College. Led by Leah Nielsen who had a career high 22 kills against Covenant and tied her career high 10 blocks in the Panthers victory over Emory. Coach Haven O'Quinn reached a milestone in her career with the Panthers win over the Eagles being her 100th.

