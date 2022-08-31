Read full article on original website
PANTHERS COLLECT FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Coming off a tie against in-state rival Huntingdon College, the Panther women's soccer team dominated from start to finish against Blue Mountain College. From the opening kick BSC was ready to go and came out with a 6-1 victory over the Toppers. Early in the game BSC...
THREE RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS HELP BSC TO WIN OVER MCMURRY
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Birmingham-Southern football team may have lost All-American running back Chris Shufford, but that did not stop them from rushing for over 250 yards and three touchdowns in their season opener against McMurry University. The game started quickly for the Panthers. After the opening kickoff, Birmingham-Southern's...
BSC TAKES DOWN NO. 8 EMORY; FINISHES WITH A SWEEP
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Panthers had a spectacular showing in their games against No. 8 Emory and Covenant College. Led by Leah Nielsen who had a career high 22 kills against Covenant and tied her career high 10 blocks in the Panthers victory over Emory. Coach Haven O'Quinn reached a milestone in her career with the Panthers win over the Eagles being her 100th.
