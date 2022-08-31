Things are looking up for Colorado State women's soccer, which finally played on home turf after going 2-1 to start the season on the road. Liv Layton and Kendra Gipson were the two Rams to find the net within a span of 2 minutes in the first half to wind up on top 2-0 over Southeastern Missouri. While the goals came only a few minutes apart in the first half, the Rams led to way in shots (14-4), corner kicks (4-0), and saves (8-1) while keeping the ball away from their own net.

