Fort Collins, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

csurams.com

Rams Begin Season with Strong Showing at Wyoming Invite

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Colorado State cross country teams started the 2022 season on Saturday morning racing at the Wyoming Invite and nearly swept both races. The women's team took the top spot, while the men crossed in second – finishing just 2.3 seconds and one point behind the leader.
csurams.com

Rams Soar Over Redhawks in Home-Opening Win

Things are looking up for Colorado State women's soccer, which finally played on home turf after going 2-1 to start the season on the road. Liv Layton and Kendra Gipson were the two Rams to find the net within a span of 2 minutes in the first half to wind up on top 2-0 over Southeastern Missouri. While the goals came only a few minutes apart in the first half, the Rams led to way in shots (14-4), corner kicks (4-0), and saves (8-1) while keeping the ball away from their own net.
csurams.com

Rams Drop Opener to Ranked Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Methodical throughout, with an occasional splash of flash. The Jay Norvell era at Colorado State began with a big task in the Big House, facing a top-10 Michigan team coming off an appearance in the College Football playoffs. Obviously not the easiest place to make a first impression.
