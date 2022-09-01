Read full article on original website
Rocklin beats the heat by beating Capital Christian 42-19
What appeared would be a good matchup for Rocklin turned into a rout, as the Thunder football team handed visiting Capital Christian a 42-19 defeat Saturday morning. The Cougars (0-3) struck first by scooping up a Rocklin fumble and taking it to the Thunder 18-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Ryder Trantham tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to receiver Kayne Clark for a 6-0 lead following a missed point after.
End of Summer Shootout to crown first champions of 2022 in Roseville
All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson
Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
Extreme Sidecar, Youth 250 and 150 AMA National Champions crowned at Fast Fridays in Auburn
FAST FRIDAYS AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Extreme Sidecars: 1. Robert Curry/Laurie Curry, 2. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 3. Smylie Kinne/Chuck Heider, 4. Dillon Osborne/Jamie Morabito. Youth 250: 1. Charlie Trana, 2. Levi Leutz, 3. Chase Kangas. Youth 150: 1. Kensei Matsudaira, 2. Brady Landon, 3. Jameson Hutchinson. Saturday night championship racing continued...
Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.
The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
PG&E outages: More than 5K in El Dorado County without power Monday morning
Thousands in El Dorado County are still without power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. PG&E says 5,508 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. The utility says the outage began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and it’s sending a crew to the outage location.
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
Two in critical condition after collision near Highway 50
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire said one person is dead and another is in critical condition Monday morning following a collision near Highway 50. Metro Fire said a vehicle traveled off Highway 50 and struck several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building. Both occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Man killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
NorCal heat wave creates uncommon site for grape harvesting
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The continued threat of triple-digit heat led to an earlier than usual start for some grape harvest workers in San Joaquin County on Friday. "We're picking at 1 a.m., 3 a.m. We're getting started really early," Ryan Sherman of Fields Family Wines said. The...
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
