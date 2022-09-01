Bing Futch with his Mountain Dulcimerphoto by james jordan. No one has more fun on stage than Bing Futch. He is a joy to watch. He is a fine musician, but what makes it even more enjoyable is the energy and enthusiasm that he exudes in his performance. You might enjoy his show, but you won't enjoy it as much as he will enjoy performing it. He will be one of the featured performers at the 50th Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield the third weekend of September.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO