wichitabyeb.com
$3 movie tickets at Wichita theaters this Saturday
National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3. To celebrate, movie theaters all over the country are offering discounted ticket prices and this includes locations in Wichita. As part of National Cinema Day, Regal, AMC, and Boulevard Theatres are offering $3 movie tickets. Tickets can be purchased in purchase, online or...
KSN.com
Black Restaurant Week recognizes Wichita Black-owned restaurants
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, one national organization is recognizing what’s good across the country. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries and runs from September 2 to 11. Here’s a list of locally Black-owned restaurants to check out.
Now That’s Rural: Blackbear Bosin, artist
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. At the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers in downtown Wichita stands a magnificent sculpture honoring the native American history of Kansas. This iconic sculpture is known as the Keeper of the Plains. It was created by a Wichita artist of Comanche and Kiowa descent, who had a remarkable career in the arts.
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
Lao festival returns to the ICT for first time since 2019
People from a multitude of cultures call Wichita home. Saturday, September 3rd people had a chance to celebrate one they might not be familiar with.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at the Re-Opened Walt’s All-American Bar & Grill
The Walt’s All American Bar & Grill at 5534 W. Central Ave has reopened under new ownership. Owners renovated the inside, but kept much of the same menu. It’s been years since I stepped inside the location and decided to make my way back to try some of the food.
Cultural Appropriation at the Walnut Valley Festival
Bing Futch with his Mountain Dulcimerphoto by james jordan. No one has more fun on stage than Bing Futch. He is a joy to watch. He is a fine musician, but what makes it even more enjoyable is the energy and enthusiasm that he exudes in his performance. You might enjoy his show, but you won't enjoy it as much as he will enjoy performing it. He will be one of the featured performers at the 50th Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield the third weekend of September.
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
New $35 million health facility in Wichita to be part of a larger ‘really cool story’
The new OneRise Health Campus on Wichita’s south side, a planned 70-acre campus to treat behavioral health among other things, has a deal for its first occupant.
Wellington man killed in weekend shooting
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Wellington on Saturday left one man dead. According to a news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Harvey St. in Wellington after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Wellington man who had been shot in the chest. Life-saving measures were […]
wichitabyeb.com
What’s taking over the former Neighbors Bar & Grill space?
If you hadn’t heard, the Neighbor’s Bar & Grill space at 2315 W. 21st St. has closed down. So, what’s taking over?. Town & Country Classic, who is located at 10510 Southwest Blvd, is expanding. Dubbed Town & Country Classic Too Restaurant, the diner tentatively plans to open by October 1 with the same menu that includes handmade cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, chicken fried steaks and chicken fried chicken, along with their burgers.
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
Accusation of racism lingers after heated Wichita school board debate on representation
NAACP youth advisor LaWanda Deshazer says she wants an apology from her school board representative, who levied an accusation of racism against her.
kfdi.com
Teen shot in leg in south Wichita
Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting in a south Wichita neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting was reported just before noon in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
KWCH.com
Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The funeral date for Trey Jones, Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones’ father, has been set. Jones, his wife Amy, daughter Ava, and his youngest son were hit by a car while walking in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Police said the driver of the car was impaired. The Jones family was in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament.
WIBW
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
