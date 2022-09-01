ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
susquehannastyle.com

5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers

Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Soprano’s Pizza (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Arizona State
Lebanon County, PA
Society
WBRE

Pennsylvania businessman Eb Faber dies at age 85

BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businessman Eberhard “Eb” Faber IV of the Eberhard Faber Pencil Company passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, September 2. Born in 1936, Eb Faber grew up on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with his mother, Julia T. Faber, his father, Eberhard III, and his sister, Theo. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sarabozich.com

Visit Market on Market Tuesdays in Downtown Camp Hill

The new Camp Hill farmers market is open Tuesday afternoons and features a variety of local vendors. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Market St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Grand Opening event on Sept. 13!. The market...
CAMP HILL, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA

Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
MILLERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com

Ukrainian student starts college in the Midstate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A student from Ukraine can now stay in the US, after weeks of facing an uncertain future in the country. Why? He’s going to college. Max Lyschuk came to the US in June on a student visa. That means if he could not find a school after two months, he would have to return to Ukraine — still at war with Russia. However, in August, he started his first week of fall semester at Lebanon Valley College.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
anash.org

Wedding: Weber – Cohen

The wedding of Mendel Weber of Huntingdon Valley, PA and Mushky Cohen of Manchester, England took place Thursday night at Razag Ballroom.
MANCHESTER, PA
abc27.com

New café to open in Dauphin County Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
LEMOYNE, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – Lovers Lane

An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PINE GROVE, PA
lykensvalley.org

Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?

The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
MILLERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy