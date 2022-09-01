LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A student from Ukraine can now stay in the US, after weeks of facing an uncertain future in the country. Why? He’s going to college. Max Lyschuk came to the US in June on a student visa. That means if he could not find a school after two months, he would have to return to Ukraine — still at war with Russia. However, in August, he started his first week of fall semester at Lebanon Valley College.

