UTEP – Carlin and Lopez Score as Miners Win 3-1 at Wyoming
Tessa Carlin netted a pair of goals and Taya Lopez added another as UTEP capped off a five-game road trip with a 3-1 win at Wyoming on Sunday. The victory culminates the longest stretch away from home for the Miners (2-4) since playing five straight on the road during the 2012 season.
UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet Crowned Champion at the Lori Fitzgerald Saturday Morning
UTEP sophomore Ruth Jerubet crossed the finish line first on the women’s side, while Yusuf Mohamud placed second to lead the men in the 2022 season opener at the 36th Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open on Saturday morning at NM State Golf Course. “It was a good start for both...
El Paso Competes with Over 500 Cities and Wins $40 Million Grant for Advanced Manufacturing Development
A coalition led by the City of El Paso and The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has been awarded $40 million to develop regional advanced manufacturing infrastructure to support the aerospace and defense industries. The award is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 Billion Build Back...
EPCC Cross Country Continues National Prominence with First and Second at Season Opener
El Paso Community College (EPCC) Cross Country teams had a great start to their season at the Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open. The men’s team finished 1st with Adams Biwott winning the race and the women finished 2nd with 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Champion, Faith Nyathi, leading the Tejanas finishing 2nd. EPCC was competing against area universities and community colleges. The women’s race was won by New Mexico St.
UTEP Plays Mighty Oklahoma Tough Over Final Three Quarters in Norman
UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11 points in the second period and was outscored just 24-13 over the final three frames. “I thought after we handled the first onslaught – the 21-0 run, I thought we played better. From that point on it was 24-13 and we executed and did some things well. Our football team is not going to be in a more hostile environment than this,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “I said earlier, if we can get through and not get beat up, we’d be a better team after leaving this field. We played a really good football team today. [Oklahoma] executed at a high level and did some good things. But I feel comfortable about our football team.”
Locos Defeat New Mexico for first time on the road in club history
El Paso Locomotive FC (11-11-7, 40 points, West-6) came out with the three points on the road as they dominated New Mexico United in a thrilling 2-1 victory. El Paso has been looking for a win at Isotopes Park since their inaugural season and found it with a brace from forward Lucho Solignac. This is Solignac’s second match in a row with two goals.
28th Annual Community Fair at Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site
Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site will be celebrating its 28th Annual Community Fair Saturday, October 15th 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 16th 10 am – 5 pm. The Annual Community Fair is a wonderful opportunity to explore Hueco Tanks and learn more about the beautiful nature and amazing history of the region. Step back in time while exploring the numerous caves and water features that have supported people, plants, and animals since time immemorial.
Bees clap back 8-5 over Chihuahuas on Friday
The El Paso Chihuahuas led Salt Lake 5-1 in the eighth inning Friday but seven late runs gave the Bees an 8-5 victory. Salt Lake has won three of the first four games in the series. San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro was El Paso’s designated hitter Friday and he...
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso’s Wine Down Wednesday to feature Local Favorites Radio La Chusma
It’s cumbia-reggae-rock time with The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. El Paso favorites Radio La Chusma will be the shopping center’s featured musical performance for the upcoming. Area shoppers are invited to enhance their Live Music, Sip and Shop experience with a variety of food and beverage choices...
Public Health Officials Report New West Nile Virus Case in El Paso
The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received its third confirmed case of the West Nile virus in the community. A man is his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions, was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) disease and is recovering at home.
FBI El Paso and El Paso Police Department Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Identifying the Eastside GECU Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI El Paso Field Office and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery on Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect...
