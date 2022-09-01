ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP – Carlin and Lopez Score as Miners Win 3-1 at Wyoming

Tessa Carlin netted a pair of goals and Taya Lopez added another as UTEP capped off a five-game road trip with a 3-1 win at Wyoming on Sunday. The victory culminates the longest stretch away from home for the Miners (2-4) since playing five straight on the road during the 2012 season.
EPCC Cross Country Continues National Prominence with First and Second at Season Opener

El Paso Community College (EPCC) Cross Country teams had a great start to their season at the Lori Fitzgerald Memorial Open. The men’s team finished 1st with Adams Biwott winning the race and the women finished 2nd with 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Champion, Faith Nyathi, leading the Tejanas finishing 2nd. EPCC was competing against area universities and community colleges. The women’s race was won by New Mexico St.
UTEP Plays Mighty Oklahoma Tough Over Final Three Quarters in Norman

UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11 points in the second period and was outscored just 24-13 over the final three frames. “I thought after we handled the first onslaught – the 21-0 run, I thought we played better. From that point on it was 24-13 and we executed and did some things well. Our football team is not going to be in a more hostile environment than this,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “I said earlier, if we can get through and not get beat up, we’d be a better team after leaving this field. We played a really good football team today. [Oklahoma] executed at a high level and did some good things. But I feel comfortable about our football team.”
Locos Defeat New Mexico for first time on the road in club history

El Paso Locomotive FC (11-11-7, 40 points, West-6) came out with the three points on the road as they dominated New Mexico United in a thrilling 2-1 victory. El Paso has been looking for a win at Isotopes Park since their inaugural season and found it with a brace from forward Lucho Solignac. This is Solignac’s second match in a row with two goals.
28th Annual Community Fair at Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site

Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site will be celebrating its 28th Annual Community Fair Saturday, October 15th 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 16th 10 am – 5 pm. The Annual Community Fair is a wonderful opportunity to explore Hueco Tanks and learn more about the beautiful nature and amazing history of the region. Step back in time while exploring the numerous caves and water features that have supported people, plants, and animals since time immemorial.
Bees clap back 8-5 over Chihuahuas on Friday

The El Paso Chihuahuas led Salt Lake 5-1 in the eighth inning Friday but seven late runs gave the Bees an 8-5 victory. Salt Lake has won three of the first four games in the series. San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro was El Paso’s designated hitter Friday and he...
Public Health Officials Report New West Nile Virus Case in El Paso

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received its third confirmed case of the West Nile virus in the community. A man is his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions, was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) disease and is recovering at home.
