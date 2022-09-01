UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11 points in the second period and was outscored just 24-13 over the final three frames. “I thought after we handled the first onslaught – the 21-0 run, I thought we played better. From that point on it was 24-13 and we executed and did some things well. Our football team is not going to be in a more hostile environment than this,” UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. “I said earlier, if we can get through and not get beat up, we’d be a better team after leaving this field. We played a really good football team today. [Oklahoma] executed at a high level and did some good things. But I feel comfortable about our football team.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO