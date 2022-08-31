ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say

An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
KTLA

Woman found dead inside Riverside home

Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
KMPH.com

Northbound I-5 Lanes closed through Labor Day due to damage caused by the Route Fire

CASTAIC, Calif. — Expect as long as a 90-minute delay if your Labor Day weekend travel plans including driving through the Castaic area. The California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol announced the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
Canyon News

Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder

PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
