Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon accepted $3.3M in illegal payments to perform spine surgeries at hospital
Neurosurgeon Lokesh Tantuwaya, MD, 55, on Sept. 1 pleaded guilty to accepting about $3.3 million in bribes for performing spine surgeries at the now-defunct Pacific Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. From 2010 to 2013, Dr. Tantuwaya accepted money from Michael Drobot, the former owner of Pacific Hospital, in exchange for...
foxla.com
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
Woman found dead inside Riverside home
Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Northbound I-5 Lanes closed through Labor Day due to damage caused by the Route Fire
CASTAIC, Calif. — Expect as long as a 90-minute delay if your Labor Day weekend travel plans including driving through the Castaic area. The California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol announced the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
digg.com
12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say
The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. Just Sign Up To Get Receive $750-$1200 Cash App Blessing Money. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
‘Her death was preventable’: Family outraged after woman killed by driver with DUI arrest just 4 months earlier
A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February was released on bail, but four months later is the current suspect in another DUI crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Playa Del Rey. The man is out on bail again, authorities say, leaving the woman’s family heartbroken and “disgusted” with the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canyon News
Gang Member Luis Enriquez Hernandez Arrested For Murder
PANORAMA CITY—On August 31, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Operations Valley Bureau Homicide (OVBH) announced the arrest of a locally known gang member, Louis Enriquez Hernandez, for a murder that occurred in Panorama City at Parenthia Street and Tobias Avenue. LAPD OVBH was able to complete the arrest...
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Comments / 0