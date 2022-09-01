Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
CT AG Opens Probe Into Greenwich Schools' Hiring Practices After Assistant Principal's Video
Connecticut's attorney general announced his office has launched a civil rights investigation into the hiring practices of a Fairfield County school district after a video went viral of an assistant principal making comments about his hiring practices. Attorney General William Tong said Thursday, Sept. 1, he plans to investigate the...
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official
The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Charged by Feds for Embezzlement of New Rochelle Woman
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 4, 2022) –A Federal Indictment was unsealed on April 27, 2022, in White Plains federal court charging Adam Belardino, the Chief Executive Officer of the Maddox Group, a financial advisory firm in New York City and elsewhere, with wire fraud in connection with his embezzlement of more than $313,000 from a Maddox client, a 64-year-old New Rochelle resident.
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Construction giant Turner to teach in Westchester ‘how it’s done’
An icon of the construction industry that reports having a staff of 10,000 employees and completing $12 billion of construction on 1,500 projects each year is joining with Westchester County’s Office of Economic Development and SUNY Westchester Community College (WCC) to bring its Turner School of Construction Management to Westchester.
Event Helps Raise Funds for Police K9 Corps
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – Rockland County officials attended the event to help police and other...
Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close
State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
Ex-Norwalk official charged with murder posts bond, placed under house arrest
A former Norwalk city official charged in the deadly shooting of her tenant is now under house arrest after 32 weeks in custody.
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
Police: Man knocks officer to ground, runs into stranger's home during arrest on Long Island
Police say Shane Nicholas, 23, was driving a car pulled over in Valley Stream on Saturday night because it had tinted windows.
New Rochelle police arrest pair of accused burglars after multistate police chase
New Rochelle police arrested a pair of accused burglars after a multistate police chase.
MALL 'GUNMAN': Bogus Report Clears Garden State Plaza In Paramus, No Danger Found
Throngs of panicked mall goers fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus after someone claimed to have seen a man with a gun, authorities said. "It started with large groups of juveniles. Everyone started running and yelling," Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Saturday night, Sept. 3. The chief's officers...
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said. Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When […]
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway
The driver of a transport van apparently suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed overnight near the George Washington Bridge, killing him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on the...
1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
1 dead after car struck by LIRR train, service partially suspended on Port Jefferson Branch
Service to the Port Jefferson Branch Long Island Railroad line has been partially suspended after a car was struck by a train.
