US News and World Report
Ex-Miss America Mund's Entry Pushes Dem Out of ND House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
US News and World Report
Illinois Governor GOP Candidate Decries Chicago Crime, Chaos
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, on Tuesday promised to restore the death penalty and repeal a wide-ranging criminal justice overhaul that will eliminate cash bail, following a Labor Day weekend during which 11 people were killed in Chicago. The state senator from...
US News and World Report
Appeals Court Says NC Fisheries Challenge Can Continue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80...
US News and World Report
Hiker Dies After Being Stricken on New Hampshire Trail
KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
US News and World Report
Raley's Executive, Pilot Killed in California Plane Crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Threatens Homes, Cabins Near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
US News and World Report
Shark Attack in the Bahamas Kills 58-Year-Old American Woman
NASSAU (Reuters) - A 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman died in a shark attack in The Bahamas on Tuesday, police said. The woman and her family, who were passengers on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, were visiting New Providence for the day when they booked an excursion. The tour company took...
US News and World Report
Truck Tire Blowout Causes Crash, Killing 11-Year-Old Girl
SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
