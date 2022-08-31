Our skies will remain clear for many, but a smoky haze will linger. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s, with calm winds. As long as the wildfires continue to burn, many of us will see a chance of that smoky haze sticking around. For some, it could be pretty thick. Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will build on Wednesday, but we are not expecting any showers.

