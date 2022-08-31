ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
KTVZ

Fire watches and warnings for most of C.O. begin tomorrow

Our skies will remain clear for many, but a smoky haze will linger. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s, with calm winds. As long as the wildfires continue to burn, many of us will see a chance of that smoky haze sticking around. For some, it could be pretty thick. Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will build on Wednesday, but we are not expecting any showers.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.
WARM SPRINGS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy