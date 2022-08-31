Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Gov. Brown invokes Conflagration Act for fast-growing NE Oregon fire, now nearly 13,000 acres
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act once again on Monday, this time in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in northeast Oregon's Wallowa County. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources and...
KTVZ
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
KTVZ
Red flag warning: Critical fire weather to test lines, efforts on large wildfires burning across Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Critical fire weather in the forecast means no break after a busy Labor Day weekend for thousands of firefighters battling several large wildfires burning across Oregon. Here are Tuesday's updates on the Cedar Creek, Double Creek, Crockets Knob and Rum Creek fires:. Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar...
KTVZ
No holiday for fire crews: Heat, wind push Double Creek Fire in NE Oregon to nearly 38,000 acres; other blazes grow
IMNAHA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The largest of three wildfires burning in a rugged, remote area of northeast Oregon grew to nearly 38,000 acres Saturday in hot, dry and windy conditions as firefighters also continued to battle other blazes in southwest and eastern parts of the state, officials said Sunday. About...
KTVZ
Red Flag Warning issued September 6 at 2:56PM PDT until September 7 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire. Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in. effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette. National Forest. * TUESDAY RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15-25 percent. * TUESDAY HAINES…6 (high)....
KTVZ
Fire watches and warnings for most of C.O. begin tomorrow
Our skies will remain clear for many, but a smoky haze will linger. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s, with calm winds. As long as the wildfires continue to burn, many of us will see a chance of that smoky haze sticking around. For some, it could be pretty thick. Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will build on Wednesday, but we are not expecting any showers.
KTVZ
Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.
Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.
