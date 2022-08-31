ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Latest California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings

An estimated 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed in the latest massive wildfire to hit California over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave, NBC News reports. The Mill Fire began just before 1:00 p.m. in the Northern California city of Weed and spread into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, leading to a significant number of homes being destroyed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘They kept screaming.’ One dies as boat sinks near harbor, California officials say

Sleeping on a sailboat off California’s Santa Catalina Island, Jody Mack awoke at about 4 a.m. to screams from a nearby boat. “They kept screaming the person’s name who perished and then they screamed (for) help,” Mack told the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s when we jumped up and got over to their boat as quick as possible in the dinghy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water

When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say

GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
GALT, CA
benitolink.com

A look back at history: The 1930 Watsonville race riots

Dioscoro Recio Sr. in Watsonville, 1929. (Photo cropped for article.) Photo courtesy Dioscoro Recio Jr. Filipino farm worker Fermin Tobera was slain by a bullet fired from a group of 500 white locals on Jan. 23, 1930 seeking to throw out Filipino farm hands. The crowd was accusing the workers of taking away their jobs and their women.
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two dead after small plane crashes into Galt orchard

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died in a small plane that went down in Galt, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A tweet from the fire department states that the plane went down around 9 a.m., near Christensen Rd. and Twin Cities Rd. in Galt. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 that the plane […]
GALT, CA
KESQ

5 shot in Northern California at house party

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
Fox40

One dead in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 2-vehicle accident in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Stockton Sunday morning. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. The driver of one of those vehicles was...
STOCKTON, CA

