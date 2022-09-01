Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
City commission approves pickleball tournament grant
During a Weatherford City Commission meeting Wednesday, the commission approved many items including a $10,000 hotel/motel grant for the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Weatherford Area Pickleball Paddle Battle in October. “Pickleball is the new thing and it is the fastest growing sport in the United States. There are thousands of...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford welcoming new city commissioner
The City of Weatherford is welcoming a new city commissioner to Ward 4 as Mark Shadid has resigned from the position — taking his place for the remainder of the term is Garrett Smith. Smith was elected for the position in June, but his term will begin in January....
wdnonline.com
Support a local rivalry by donating blood this Tuesday
The Boots and Badges Blood drive begins Tuesday and gives citizens the opportunity to give blood while supporting a healthy competition between the Weatherford Police Department and Weatherford Fire Department. “This is fully through the Oklahoma Blood Institute. It’s at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. It’s a little contest and...
wdnonline.com
Hydro-Eakly FFA participates in 3 shows
• Crede Woods — 2nd place Hamp Barrow amd 6th place Duroc Barrow Weatherford. • Jace Stotts — 5th place Poland Barrow Hinton Pig Show. • Jace Stotts — 1st place Cross Barrow and Champion Poland Barrow. • Crede Woods — 2nd place Hamp, 4th place Hamp...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdnonline.com
Police Records
Jason Lane Black was scheduled to appear Wednesday for the charges of 2 counts of stalking in violation of court order, violation of Oklahoma statute via computer, obstructing officer, and pattern of criminal offenses. Bond is set at $500,000. Timothy Claude Crews Jr. was scheduled to appear Wednesday for the...
wdnonline.com
2022-23 new teacher spotlights
Karly Fry is a new sixth grade English and language arts teacher. Prior to teaching in Weatherford, Karly taught in McLoud, Skiatook and Clinton. She wanted to teach in Weatherford because she moved here when she married her husband, Ethan, and she fell in love with the community. She was...
wdnonline.com
Checkmate: Weatherford
Weatherford makes an advance across the board. The chess board, that is. A Chess Club was recently established in Weatherford by Marc Andrysco. This is believed to be the first time any chess club has been in Weatherford, including on or off SWOSU’s campus. “It sounds like a fun...
Comments / 0