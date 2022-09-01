Read full article on original website
Lady Bobcats split games at home festival
HYDRO — Hydro-Eakly split two games Tuesday at its home festival, dropping the first game to Canute, 3-0, before beating Vici, 10-0, in the second game. Canute pitching gave up just one hit and the team scored three runs in the first Hydro-Eakly game of its home festival, dropping the game, 3-0.
Checkmate: Weatherford
Weatherford makes an advance across the board. The chess board, that is. A Chess Club was recently established in Weatherford by Marc Andrysco. This is believed to be the first time any chess club has been in Weatherford, including on or off SWOSU’s campus. “It sounds like a fun...
Hydro-Eakly FFA participates in 3 shows
• Crede Woods — 2nd place Hamp Barrow amd 6th place Duroc Barrow Weatherford. • Jace Stotts — 5th place Poland Barrow Hinton Pig Show. • Jace Stotts — 1st place Cross Barrow and Champion Poland Barrow. • Crede Woods — 2nd place Hamp, 4th place Hamp...
Pitchers combine for win against Lomega
LOMEGA—Two Hydro-Eakly pitchers combined for a three-hit win 9-1 Monday. Trenton Coe and Aiden Hartman were the two pitchers of record and Coe gave up one hit and struck out four, while Hartman gave up one run on two hits and struck out five. The Bobcats never trailed and...
2022-23 new teacher spotlights
Julie Bonner is a new sixth grade English and language arts teacher. She previously taught at Elk City and at Merritt. She is excited to be teaching in Weatherford and has been looking forward to teaching English and language arts. She was also very excited to meet her students. Julie...
City commission approves pickleball tournament grant
During a Weatherford City Commission meeting Wednesday, the commission approved many items including a $10,000 hotel/motel grant for the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Weatherford Area Pickleball Paddle Battle in October. “Pickleball is the new thing and it is the fastest growing sport in the United States. There are thousands of...
Support a local rivalry by donating blood this Tuesday
The Boots and Badges Blood drive begins Tuesday and gives citizens the opportunity to give blood while supporting a healthy competition between the Weatherford Police Department and Weatherford Fire Department. “This is fully through the Oklahoma Blood Institute. It’s at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. It’s a little contest and...
Police Records
Jason Lane Black was scheduled to appear Wednesday for the charges of 2 counts of stalking in violation of court order, violation of Oklahoma statute via computer, obstructing officer, and pattern of criminal offenses. Bond is set at $500,000. Timothy Claude Crews Jr. was scheduled to appear Wednesday for the...
Weatherford welcoming new city commissioner
The City of Weatherford is welcoming a new city commissioner to Ward 4 as Mark Shadid has resigned from the position — taking his place for the remainder of the term is Garrett Smith. Smith was elected for the position in June, but his term will begin in January....
