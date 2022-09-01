ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Boris Johnson speech - live: PM ‘to announce nuclear power expansion’ amid energy crisis

By Namita Singh and Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson is set to announce an expansion of the UK’s nuclear power in his last major speech as Prime Minister today.

Visiting Suffolk, Mr Johnson is expected to confirm reports that funding for the Sizewell C plant has been green lit.

It comes amid the country’s ongoing energy crisis continues to dominate the political agenda, and days before Liz Truss is expected to be approved as his successor.

Earlier on Thursday chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket.

He admitted government help for people struggling with the cost of living was not enough and insisted “nothing is off the table”.

His comments came after Ms Truss made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.

During the final Tory leadership hustings with Rishi Sunak ahead of the ballot closing on Friday, she also promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter.

The Independent

Martin Lewis ‘couldn’t think of anything worse’ than serving in Liz Truss’s cabinet

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has said he cannot think of “anything worse” than serving in Liz Truss’s cabinet as he warned the new prime minister she was entering Downing Street with the country in an “awful state”.The consumer champion has been desperately calling on the government to take serious action to fight the “catastrophic” cost of living crisis that is devastating households across the country. Following the announcement that Ms Truss had won the long-running Tory leadership contest, Mr Lewis tweeted: “Congratulations @trussliz on your new role as Prime Minister. “Right now, we need good, empathetic, speedy, responsible leadership...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss to become UK’s third female prime minister

Liz Truss is to become the third female prime minister in UK history, following in the footsteps of her political idol and the first woman to occupy No 10, Margaret Thatcher.Ms Truss emerged as the winner in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Tory leader on Monday, having beaten Rishi Sunak in the poll of party members.She will travel to Balmoral on Tuesday to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We face many challenges together’ – world leaders react to Liz Truss victory

Leader of the European Union have said they look forward to a “constructive relationship” with incoming prime minister Liz Truss, as world leaders congratulated her on her Tory leadership victory.Ms Truss defeated rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the contest and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.Responding to Ms Truss’s victory, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her congratulations and added she wanted a “constructive relationship” with Ms Truss “in full respect of our agreements”.Ms Truss has said she intends to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Incoming PM urged to prioritise restoration of Stormont and NI Protocol

Incoming prime minister Liz Truss has been urged to prioritise the restoration of powersharing in Northern Ireland by Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill.However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson instead insisted that Ms Truss should concentrate on resolving issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and added there could be no return to powersharing without “decisive action” on the post-Brexit arrangement.Northern Ireland’s political leaders have been reacting following the news that Ms Truss has defeated Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative Party leader and the UK’s next prime minister.It comes with the region in the midst of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says relations with Britain could get worse as Truss elected PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that the country’s dire relations with Britain would get even worse under new prime minister Liz Truss.She was named as the UK’s latest leader - and Britain’s third ever female PM - after a drawn-out Conservative party leadership campaign on Monday afternoon, defeating former chancellor Rishi Sunak to Number Ten.Truss also becomes the third Conservative Prime Minister in just three years, and the fourth in six years.But any chance to celebrate her success will be tempered by an ominious in-tray, which includes a growing energy price crisis...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss: The new Tory leader is ‘not on side of working people’ says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said Liz Truss was “not on the side of the working people after being elected as the new Conservative party leader.The Labour leader claimed Ms Truss was “out of touch” and “needs to show she commits to the challenges that are there after 12 years of failures from this Tory government.”Starmer’s criticism comes after the foreign secretary was appointed on Monday 5 September as Tory leader, beating former chancellor Rishi Sunak and on route to becoming the next prime minister of the UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Benny Hill theme song plays as MPs arrive at Tory leadership announcement

The Benny Hill theme tune was played outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII) in London as Conservative MPs arrived for the results of the leadership contest on Monday, 5 September.Liz Truss was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and, in turn, will become prime minister of the United Kingdom.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Several protesters were seen outside the QEII, including Animal Rebellion activists who blocked a road between the building and Westminster Abbey.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime ministerTerrifying moment fairground ride crashes to ground from 50ft heightMartin Lewis and Edwina Currie disagree on calling energy bills crisis ‘catastrophe’
POLITICS
The Independent

Mark Drakeford urges Liz Truss to ‘save millions from hardship’

Wales’ First Minister has urged the UK’s next prime minister to work with him to “save millions from hardship this winter”.Mark Drakeford congratulated Liz Truss, winner of the Tory leadership contest, but said she must act now to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.In a tweet on Monday, following the news Ms Truss had won 57.4% of the vote, Mr Drakeford said: “There is no more time to waste – action is needed now.”His comments came as a number of Welsh MPs and Senedd members gave their reaction to the Ms Truss being named the country’s future leader.I'd like to congratulate @trussliz.We...
U.K.
