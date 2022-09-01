Boris Johnson speech - live: PM ‘to announce nuclear power expansion’ amid energy crisis

Boris Johnson is set to announce an expansion of the UK’s nuclear power in his last major speech as Prime Minister today.

Visiting Suffolk, Mr Johnson is expected to confirm reports that funding for the Sizewell C plant has been green lit.

It comes amid the country’s ongoing energy crisis continues to dominate the political agenda, and days before Liz Truss is expected to be approved as his successor.

Earlier on Thursday chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he is “deeply concerned” people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket.

He admitted government help for people struggling with the cost of living was not enough and insisted “nothing is off the table”.

His comments came after Ms Truss made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.

During the final Tory leadership hustings with Rishi Sunak ahead of the ballot closing on Friday, she also promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter.