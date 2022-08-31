The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was all about Sheree Whitfield‘s fashion show. Heading into the evening, viewers (including me) were wondering — would her fashion show have fashions or would it be a failure just like the first one was 14 years prior? Fortunately for Sheree, this one proved to be a success, but it didn’t come without some setbacks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO