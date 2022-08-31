ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
‘RHOA’ Recap: A Surprise Guest Attends Sheree Whitfield’s Fashion Show With Fashions

The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was all about Sheree Whitfield‘s fashion show. Heading into the evening, viewers (including me) were wondering — would her fashion show have fashions or would it be a failure just like the first one was 14 years prior? Fortunately for Sheree, this one proved to be a success, but it didn’t come without some setbacks.
