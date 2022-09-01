ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

KXII.com

Ardmore honors 1982 State Championship team

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Before the annual Battle of the Cats game against the Ada Cougars, the Ardmore Tigers took a moment to recognize one of their most historic groups in all of program history as the 1982 State Championship team returned to Ardmore with nothing but smiles for former players and coaches.
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State

A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -This Labor Day morning, bird lovers spent their time at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. “It’s just a really cool place to come and enjoy,” said volunteer of 33 years, Jack Chiles. Once a month bird-watchers gather at the lake to observe and identify the birds...
SHERMAN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6

Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum. “There’s a great need in Bryan County right now, if you look around people are hungry,” said Dr. Randy Belcher, Founding Director of the Cartwright Community Resource and Event Center. After one of Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry’s was...
CARTWRIGHT, OK
KTEN.com

Marietta changes policy for school sporting events

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta Public Schools has changed its policy for younger students who attend school sporting events. "Students in the eighth grade and below won't be able to attend games unless they are accompanied by a parent or responsible adult," the district announced in a statement issued last Friday.
MARIETTA, OK
KXII.com

Gainesville man accused of murdering father

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, TX

