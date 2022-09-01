Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Ardmore honors 1982 State Championship team
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Before the annual Battle of the Cats game against the Ada Cougars, the Ardmore Tigers took a moment to recognize one of their most historic groups in all of program history as the 1982 State Championship team returned to Ardmore with nothing but smiles for former players and coaches.
KOCO
Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
Oklahoma football: Realignment has ruined one OU rivalry and soon may shutter another
The musical chairs game, otherwise known as conference realignment, is creating further division between the haves and the have-nots in college football and changing many of the things that fans of all allegiances, including Oklahoma football fans, once held near and dear. There are no geographical boundaries anymore. The Big...
OU fan loses Bedlam bet to OSU friend
After a long wait is finally over, college football is finally back in Oklahoma.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Brent Venables Getting Off the Team Bus and Firing Up Oklahoma Fans is Epic
Brent Venables is getting set to coach his first game for the Oklahoma Sooners this afternoon against UTEP and it’s clear he’s more than ready to get to kick off. Venables got off the team bus and fired up Oklahoma fans in a way you can’t ever envision Lincoln Riley doing during his time in Norman.
KOCO
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
blackchronicle.com
Choctaw Nation brings tech, boon to southeast Oklahoma | State
A normal person driving on State Highway 43 would not know that taking a dirt road peppered with cow patties would lead to a state-of-the-art drone flight command center located on 22,000 acres that contains ground radar sites, weather sensors, spotter towers, and other technology that help fly unmanned aircraft safely.
Skip Bayless is drunk on the Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel Kool-Aid in record time
Skip Bayless was ALL CAPS excited about Dillon Gabriel’s Oklahoma football debut against UTEP while taking a shot at Lincoln Riley and USC. It took no time at all for Skip Bayles and Oklahoma football fans just like him to go all-in on the Dillon Gabriel hype train. There...
KXII.com
A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -This Labor Day morning, bird lovers spent their time at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. “It’s just a really cool place to come and enjoy,” said volunteer of 33 years, Jack Chiles. Once a month bird-watchers gather at the lake to observe and identify the birds...
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
News On 6
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
KXII.com
Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County. Wilson fire chief Justin Nipp said his department is still investigating what sparked the blaze. A News 12 reporter observed what appeared to be a total loss at the scene near Dillard Road and Hewitt Street.
KXII.com
Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
KXII.com
A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) -A non-profit in Cartwright is growing momentum. “There’s a great need in Bryan County right now, if you look around people are hungry,” said Dr. Randy Belcher, Founding Director of the Cartwright Community Resource and Event Center. After one of Cartwright’s Little Free Pantry’s was...
KTEN.com
Marietta changes policy for school sporting events
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta Public Schools has changed its policy for younger students who attend school sporting events. "Students in the eighth grade and below won't be able to attend games unless they are accompanied by a parent or responsible adult," the district announced in a statement issued last Friday.
KXII.com
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
