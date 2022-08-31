ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three things to know about Duke

After a come-from-behind, single-digit victory over Nebraska in Dublin, the Wildcats return to Evanston to take on the Blue Devils in their home opener. Duke (1-0) opened its season with a blowout 30-0 win against Temple. The victory gave a glimpse at the Duke’s potential but still left a lot unanswered concerning how they might match up to an opponent of Northwestern's caliber. Here are three things to know about the Blue Devils before their arrival at Ryan Field.
ROUNDTABLE: What should Northwestern do with incoming Big Ten media deal money?

On August 18, Kevin Warren announced the Big Ten’s groundbreaking $8 billion media deal set to take effect ahead of the 2023 academic year. Currently, each school takes home about $60 million in revenue from TV deals — by 2025, this number will jump between $80 to $100 million because of the new agreement, per ESPN. What should Northwestern do with this new stream of income? We asked our staffers, and here’s what they had to say:
Men’s soccer: A mixed bag to start the year

Soccer is a simple sport, right? You have to put the ball in your opponent’s net while preventing them from putting the ball in yours, and whoever scores more wins — that’s all you need to know, right?. Well, no, not really. Soccer is many things, but...
