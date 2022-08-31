ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after deadly shooting in Whiteville

A juvenile is in custody after a Whiteville man died following a Labor Day shooting. Whiteville police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Burkhead Street around 12:35 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired and a person lying in the roadway, according to a WPD news release.
