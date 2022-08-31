Read full article on original website
Labor Day tradition: Swimmer completes 40th crossing of Lake Waccamaw
An end-of-summer tradition that has spanned generations continued at Lake Waccamaw Monday. Five swimmers completed the Lee J. Greer Labor Day Swim across the Lake. Approximately 4 miles in length, the course started at the dam at 8 a.m. and ended at Dale’s Seafood.
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after deadly shooting in Whiteville
A juvenile is in custody after a Whiteville man died following a Labor Day shooting. Whiteville police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Burkhead Street around 12:35 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired and a person lying in the roadway, according to a WPD news release.
