The Noblesville Millers finished in 3rd place place at the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational on Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Club near Lafayette. Notable team scores from the invitational include No. 1-ranked Carmel with a 292, No. 4 Westfield with a 305, No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern with a 313, and No. 8 Zionsville with a 321.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO