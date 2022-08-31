ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
noblesvillemillers.com

Freshman Football falls to Fishers 27 – 0

The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Westfield Shamrocks 27 – 0 on Saturday at Fishers High School. The Millers host the Westfield Shamrocks on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in Noblesville.
FISHERS, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Girls Junior Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Carroll Invitational

The Noblesville Millers finished in 4th place in the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville. Presley White led the Millers with a score of 79. Olivia Anderson added an 85, Ally Hutchinson added an 87, Savannah Munson added a 90, and Peyton Kauzlick added a 93.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Football falls to Fishers 49 – 25

The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Fishers Tigers 49 – 25 on Friday night at Fishers High School. Blake Widget scored two short yardage touchdowns and Gage Gulley scored on a 22 yard run as the Millers rushed for 272 yards. Logan Shoffner led the Millers with 146...
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Golf finishes 3rd place at Lafayette Jefferson Invitational

The Noblesville Millers finished in 3rd place place at the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational on Saturday at Battle Ground Golf Club near Lafayette. Notable team scores from the invitational include No. 1-ranked Carmel with a 292, No. 4 Westfield with a 305, No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern with a 313, and No. 8 Zionsville with a 321.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy