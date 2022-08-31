Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Designer Brands (DBI) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Designer Brands (DBI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
Shares of digital fashion company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) lost 17% of their value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a pretty good second-quarter earnings report, but it warned of pressure for the rest of the year. So what. Revolve Group operates...
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List
4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Should Investors Consider 4.6% Yielding Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)?
Investors are once again becoming increasingly wary of retail REITs. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which is assumed to lessen consumers' purchasing power, thus softening the overall foot traffic in retail properties. That said, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) seems to be delivering good results. Its 4.6% dividend yield appears enticing when considering there is room for the dividend to grow from here. However, I am neutral on the stock, as my appetite for the space remains apathetic.
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Is Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Here's How G-III Apparel (GIII) is Poised Before Q2 Earnings
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 7, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $594 million, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
What Does Bath & Body Works, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) Share Price Indicate?
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Bath & Body Works’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Here's Why You Should Retain Emerson (EMR) Stock for Now
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is likely to benefit from strength across its energy, chemicals, metals, commercial, industrial and other end markets in the quarters ahead despite supply-chain woes, and labor, raw material and logistics costs. Also, EMR’s strong backlog level at the Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments is expected to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. For fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), EMR predicts net sales growth of 7-8% from the year-ago reported figure.
